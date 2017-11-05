NDDC Inaugurates Roads in Delta Communities

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri The joy of the people of Olero Creek, a coastal community in Warri North Local Government area of Delta State, knew no bounds weekend as they, for the first time, saw a vehicle driven into their area. The road leading to the community was part of many projects executed and inaugurated by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in many coastal communities in the local government. The agency inaugurated seven sections of rigid pavement roads covering almost eight kilometres.

The projects commissioned by NDDC were Tebu-Gbokoda Road, Tebu Gbokoda-Udo Road and the Udo-Ajamita Road, all in Olero Creek community. The NDDC also commissioned the 3.1-kilometre Irete Road in Sapele and Uloho Avenue Road with drainage in Ughelli. The ceremonies were performed by an NDDC team led by the Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere; the Executive Director Projects, Mr. Samuel Adjogbe; the Delta State representative on the NDDC Board, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo; and other directors of the commission.

Addressing the Olero Creek communities, the NDDC chief executive officer said he was touched by the emotions expressed by the community leaders, adding: “I share in your joy. When you spoke, I felt your positive emotions. Some of you have not seen vehicular traffic before today. Now, by the special grace of God, it is possible for cars to drive around in your communities.”

