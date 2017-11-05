2019: N’Assembly Delaying Our Preparations, Says  INEC 

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has asked the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the relevant legislation guiding the conduct of elections in the country to give the commission ample time to prepare for the 2019 general election.

He said that the next general election is only 470 days away, adding that the early passage of the legal framework for the conduct of the elections would assist INEC in planning for the elections.

A statement issued by INEC’s Director in the Department of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, quoted the commission’s chairman of having expressed the concern when members of the Steering Committee of the Nigerian Institute of Legislative Studies (NILS), led by its Chairman, Hon. Aminu Shehu Shagari, visited him at the commission’s office in Abuja.

It said the INEC chairman also spoke on the budget for the 2019 general election which he said will be ready next week after the commission validates and approves its Election Project Plan.

He said: “The validation and approval of the Strategic Plan 2017 – 2021 and Strategic Programme of Action will give us a clear idea of how much it will cost this nation to conduct the 2019 general election.”

Details later…