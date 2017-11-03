TECNO Mobile Unveils Phantom 8, Partners Slot System

Emma Okonji

TECNO Mobile, one of Africa’s leading mobile phone makers, has unveiled its latest device, the Phantom 8 in Lagos, which was attended by several notable dignitaries, key opinion leaders and stakeholders in the mobile technology industry.

The mobile tech giant also partnered SLOT Systems to deliver extra value to all its customers.

Since the inception of the Phantom, the series has increasingly transformed in all ramifications and the Phantom 8 is not excluded in this innovation and technological advancement. Poles apart from its forerunners, the Phantom 8 debuts with high-end features, which includes an amazing camera and a beautiful design that offers a swift and an unrivaled mobile experience.

Addressing the media at the launch, the Deputy Marketing Manager, PR, Offline Events and Sponsorships TECNO Mobile Nigeria, Attai Oguche, said: “The Phantom 8 is a complete definition of one size fits all and all of us at TECNO Mobile are truly excited about the device. The device is beautiful and embodies world class features that cannot even be ignored atfirst glance”.

“Over the years at TECNO Mobile, we have diligently worked out our mantra of “Experience More” and this has also made us strategically position ourselves to constantly be on guard for opportunities to provide consumers with exceptional mobile experience,” Attai added.

The new TECNO Phantom 8 comes with an impressive 20MP selfie camera and a high definition 12MP + 13MP dual cameras at the rear alongside other camera features such as 10x super zoom, single shot HDR, “4 in 1” skin brightening technology, real-time refocus and an ultra-quality super pixel lens with great noise control. The dual cameras – a12 MP + 13 MP camera powered by Sony, creates stunning and professionally looking portrait photos, blur effect and autofocus.

Internally, the device is powered by a 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 processor and houses a non-removable 3500mAh battery along with a USB type-C that charges 50 per cent faster than its predecessors. The device also flaunts a diamond lux design uni-body with drip screen, 2.5D glass andalso spots a 5.7” HD screen mounted on its surface along with a multi-purpose scanner at the rear that can used as a shutter for taking photos, recording videos and even unlocking the device in only 0.1s.

Aesthetically, the TECNO Phantom 8 will be available in 5 different shades – Shadow Gold, Galaxy Blue, Royal Purple, Jack Black and Diamond Blue.

The PHANTOM 8 is currently available for pre-order exclusively at all SLOT Systems outlets.

Nationwide roll-out of the Phantom 8 for walk-in customers at all authorized resellers commenced on the 1st of November 2017.