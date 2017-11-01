Cult Killings: Fayose to Give N1m Reward to Whistleblowers

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has announced a N1 million reward for anyone who gives incontrovertible evidence about the suspected cultists who killed two students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti recently.

The students, Segun Ojo and Ayodele Temilade, were killed by suspected members of a dreaded cult group on campus.

The governor revealed that he would soon sponsor a bill which when passed into law, would hand down death penalty to anyone found guilty of involvement in cultism and life imprisonment to anyone who

accommodates or associates with cultists.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday , the governor said: “It saddened me that students are being killed in the name of

cultism. We are sponsoring a bill in the state House of Assembly, anyone caught associating with cultists will face life imprisonment, anyone confirmed to be a cultist will be punished with death sentence.

“If you are caught involved in cultism, we will give you death sentence, we will treat you as kidnappers. If you accommodate a cult member in your house, you will get life imprisonment. This fight will not be selective, whether you are PDP or APC you will be made to face the sentence.”

Details later…