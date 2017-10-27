The Clown in Imo Government House

THIS REPUBLIC By Shaka Momodu

In October 2015, I wrote an article titled, ‘Okorocha Puts Imo in Chains.’ That piece was written as a direct response to Okorocha’s incompetence, maladministration, mismanagement of bailout funds, failure to pay workers’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements, and the state’s poor infrastructure, particularly in Owerri. His government was riddled with corruption, outright thievery and official celebration of inanities as achievements. But the comic has shown an unrelenting inclination to betray the trust of the people by beating his own worst record of poor performance.

I had posited in the referenced article that “one is tempted to call for a psychiatric evaluation of the governor because clearly, something is wrong with a chief executive who wouldn’t construct roads, and who begs for a bailout to pay workers’ salaries – only to go on a wild spending binge abroad with scarce foreign exchange in the name of attracting foreign investors to his state. It is almost unbelievable the level of decay and rot that confronts anyone who visits Owerri”.

It is a shame that the situation in Imo has grown progressively worse such that it has reached a crisis proportion. Angered by my article, the boy-boy deputy governor wrote a disparaging and utterly vacuous counter-narrative to please his master. He tried to practise new highfalutin words he had just learnt on me. But today, we know better.

Particularly worrisome is the personal stability and state of mind of the governor, Rochas Okorocha, who increasingly exhibits disturbing behaviour in the performance of his official duties as the governor. He has taken governance on ridiculous ride.

If you had any doubt about my call for a psychiatric evaluation of the governor two years ago, his recent behaviour in the performance of official duties is your answer. The situation is spiralling out of control. Something urgent must be done to evaluate the mental state of this man. The House of Assembly must rise up as a matter of fierce urgency and do what is required by law and due process to end this nightmare. In the absence of that, the people should rise up in protest against the house and the government.

In Imo State, roads are in bad shape, schools are broken and dilapidated, hospitals are in a disgraceful state, and workers’ salaries are several months in arrears. Pensioners are in worse shape ever, as Okorocha fastens the chains of misery. A mistake by a gullible electorate at the ballot has turned into a massive tragedy of monumental proportions. An atmosphere of despondency now envelops the state that will still have to endure this mean man for another 17 months to see his back. By then he would be leaving a lasting damage to the psyche of his people.

But while the people have been badly savaged by their governor, they bravely seem sanguine about the future despite the apparent bad situation they have found themselves. Okorocha keeps pushing the boundaries of their tolerance.

In 2015, Okorocha in the guise of trying to attract foreign investors to Imo State travelled to Turkey with a delegation of over 100 business people from the state twice. Two years after the Turkey odyssey, we are yet to see results. Turkish investors are yet to come to Imo to take advantage of business opportunities that abound in the state. How would they come anyway, when there are no good roads, no functional health care system, no electricity, no water, no security, etc.?

Under Okorocha, the quality of education in Imo State has witnessed a rapid decline, Faculty of Law, Department of English, Theater Arts, Pathology department, Medicine and Surgery all in Imo State University were reported to have lost accreditation because of unacceptable learning environment.

Last year, JAMB said that no fresh students would be admitted into Imo State University (IMSU) for the 2016/17 academic year because those it offered admission for the 2015/2016 were yet to resume because of a protracted industrial action embarked upon by staff of the institution. Meanwhile, Okorocha’s private school is running smoothly without a hitch in the world.

Recall also that in 2015, Okorocha travelled with then-freshly-minted President Muhammadu Buhari to the U.S. to honour an invitation of then President Barack Obama. The only thing of “value” Okorocha came back with was a photograph of himself shaking hands with President Obama. He wasted no time on his return as he reportedly erected massive billboards at strategic locations in Owerri, and decorated them with the pictures. I was amused by that shameless inferiority complex he displayed and did call him out then.

Little did I know that two years after, Okorocha would continue to disturb our peace and sensibilities with his embarrassing behaviour.

The latest in a bizarre chain of behaviours was on show nearly a fortnight ago when he hosted the corruption-plagued South African president, Jacob Zuma. Why it was even necessary to pull out all the stops to host Zuma remains a mystery, except to add to his medals of dishonour and perhaps further his bloated ego as the governor. I see no reason for Okorocha’s latest tragicomedy. I cringe to even think that this joker once tried to get a ticket to contest for the president of Nigeria. What a sorry pass this country has come! The system needs urgent reforms to stop someone like this from getting close to government office at any level. The troubling drama unfolding in Owerri has defied our worst instinct and once again underscores the fact that when good men stay away from politics, evil men take over and chart the destinies of millions. The result is usually not good. Elections they say, have consequences.

Okorocha handed Zuma, the Imo Merit Award, the highest award in the state which is usually reserved for persons that have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavours. Can anyone tell Nigerians which field of human endeavour Zuma has distinguished himself other than endless charges of corruption? Now, it is open to question whether this merit award has any meaning in the true sense of it, or it only means something else in Okorocha’s warped sense of merit. Since coming to power, Zuma has practically wrecked the economy of his country through bad policies. As if that weren’t enough, a chieftaincy title (Ochiagha di oha mma of Igboland, meaning the people’s warlord) was conferred on Zuma, and a street was named after him. What on earth qualified the South African president for the title of warlord of Imo people? What has Zuma done to be deemed worthy of these honours? It should also be noted that this is all happening at a time Zuma’s country is becoming a vast slaughter slab of Nigerians who are mostly of Okorocha’s ethnic tree. Zuma who is now the warlord of Igbo people has always looked on helplessly as this happens on a near daily basis. To make the visit memorable, perhaps in infamy, Okorocha unveiled a giant statue of Zuma who the South African Supreme Court just days earlier, upheld reinstating 783 corruption charges against.

It is the height of irresponsibility and unconscionable betrayal of the people’s trust to honour a man whose countrymen are killing our people at the slimmest of reasons with a statue said to cost N520m of taxpayers’ money. I am confounded by this man’s sense of values.

On the 22nd of September, Okorocha wasted state resources on an elaborately obscene party in the stadium in Owerri to mark his 55th birthday. To make it unforgettable, and knowing how men of power behave in our clime, Okorocha may have compelled the 27 local government areas of Imo State to present 27 cakes (baked with taxpayers’ money) to him “in appreciation of his good works in their land”. All this in a state where nothing works, governance is in abeyance and there is a complete failure of imagination; a once beacon of hope in the education industry has been reduced to a distant memory of a once promising legacy.

While Okorocha throws elaborate parties and builds statues to honour dimwits, he owes pensioners 22 months of unpaid pensions. After begging for and receiving a bailout to pay workers’ salaries, and pensioners’ entitlements, Okorocha wasted no time diverting the money to personal use as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed. Three top officials of Imo State government were arrested for allegedly diverting the sum of N2 billion bailout fund given to the state by the federal government for the payment of workers’ entitlements. The suspects are Dr. Obi Paschal Chigozie, Principal Secretary to the Governor; Uzoho Casmir, Director of Finance; and Iheoma Kenneth, Treasurer. To shortchange the pensioners, he made them to go through five excruciating verification exercises, then coerced the hapless pensioners to sign away 10 of the 22 months with a promise to swiftly pay them the remaining 12 months. The desperate pensioners having waited endlessly for years agreed to sacrifice 10 months of their entitlements. But this wicked clown had others plans up his sleeves. He yet again came with another vexing demand that the pensioners should sign to accept only 40 per cent (of the 12 months) as “full and final payment”. Who maltreats his fellow humans this way? Okorocha’s casual cruelty to pensioners and workers is perplexing. His meanness contrasts sharply with his propensity for partying and extravagant waste. Last year, Okorocha was reported to have squandered N600 million to build the tallest Christmas tree in the country in Owerri just to mark the Christmas celebrations in a state that can’t provide public infrastructure.

While Okorocha has so far failed to show leadership, he was one of the first persons to start the campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari to run again in 2019 even when the man was lying critically ill in a London hospital. This is the same Buhari that has marginalised the South-east more than any other leader in Nigeria’s history.

Nigeria is no stranger to poor and insensitive leaders but what we are seeing today in Imo and many other states beggars belief.

  • PureWater1985

    What a bold write up and true revelation of the state of affairs in Imo state. Rochas Okorocha is a big failure and a con artist of the highest order.

  • The Journalist Blog

    Some of us who saw him as a popular choice in way back in 2011 are now writhing in shame!

  • bigdaddy

    Is Imo cursed? A succession of clowns has been foisted on them. Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, and Rochas. The biggest clown though has to be Rochas

  • Truth Konveyor

    This writer, Shaka, certainty, has an axe to grind with Okorocha. Shaka is so bitter with 2015 election defeat and he has not regained sanity since then. He has at every opportunity poured out his venoms against Buhari and his supporters.
    I am not sure how a man could descend to much bitterness and hatred of his fellow man because of political positions. Shaka should take solace in the fact that 2019 is fast approaching – another opportunity for him to vie for any elective position of his choice. For now, he should stop wailing and been grumpy.

    • Adolphus Ojinnaka

      You honestly mean to say that you are happy with the state of things in Imo State? My people, my people, may the almighty rescue you from evil beings

  • Leo Ben

    The guy Okorocha is a total disgrace. His madness is one of a kind. Imolites should rise up in protest.

    • Adolphus Ojinnaka

      People put him there. They are reaping what they wished for

  • Daniel

    Okorocha ‘s case is pathetic!

  • Mystic mallam

    What is mr Rochas Okorocha’s pedigree? What advised Imo people to choose him twice over saner, more balanced candidates? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, the shame is mine. A people, any people deserve the leader they get. Imo people deserve their Ohakims and Okorochas, people with no proven track-record of education, training, service, occupation or how they came by wealth. Another batch of similar pedigree-less clowns comprising the usual suspects [Hope Uzodimma, Ararume and their ilks] is waiting in the wings to rough it out with Okorocha’s anointed – his son-in-law. Trust Imo people to reject the Sam Amadis, Chris Anyanwus and Abraham Nwankwos for these clowns, of course, after accepting bags of rice, tomato puree, peanut cash, and other useless bribes from the highest paying clown. They do deserve their Rochas.

    • Iskacountryman

      rochas is what an average eboe voter, wants to become…

      • Mystic mallam

        Iska, you again? I was almost tempted to consider your line, then I saw it was you – Mr Bigot-in-Chief.

        • Iskacountryman

          eboes hate the truth…

  • Grelia O

    Calling Okorocha a clown is an insult to clowns. He is far worse. I thought that Udenwa and Ohakim were the worst things that could happen to Imo in the current Republic, but Okorocha makes those two criminals look like saints.

    Since it’s creation in 1976, Imo has been lucky with just two decent governors, Ndubuisi Kanu and de Sam Mbakwe. Okorocha has beaten other criminals and non performers who have occupied the state house. One hopes that the people are more watchful in 2019. Enough should finally be enough.

    That is the reason restructuring is inevitable. Manipulation by national parties gets in the way sometimes. That was what sprung both Ohakim and Udenwa before him. The idiot that emerged from PDP in the 2014 primaries, a certain Emeka Ihedioha(?)) was too stupid and arrogant to resolve issues and align with his fellow contestants in the fight against Okorocha.

    Elections have consequences. Who knows, it may have taken the horrible incidence of an Okorocha governance to wake the people from slumber, from apathy.

    • Netanyahu

      When I take a look at the characters warming up for this position in different parties, I come to the conclusion that the people are in for a long trek. Not until the democracy space is made less murderous and acrimonious to allow credible persons from the academia, industry and private practice to compete in, there will be no savior in sight. Imo state is unfortunate.

      • Iskacountryman

        less murderous?…you cannot have babies without feeling pain…you have 33 more years to go…

        • Don Franco

          Better 33 years than to be forever doomed to Almajiriship and mediocrity such as come from wahabists who are the most backward upon the face of the earth; I dare say.

          • Iskacountryman

            don franco…it is the will of Allah that some would hold the horns of a cow, while others milk it…

          • Don Franco

            Dear Iska,

            I agree with you 100% especially if it’s the IOCs that’s doing the milking, with your “eboes” holding the horns as the head with their HDI; and the Wahabists forever destined to be the tail of this hapless cow…..

          • Iskacountryman

            don franco my man…i dont know what ioc and hdi stands for…help me out as a good nigerian…

  • chyke

    It took the antics of Chris Ubah and Chris Ngige for Anambra State to find its political rhythm. Imo State should pray that God sends them their own Chris Ubah soonest

  • Fowad

    The IMO people thought that by voting for Okorocha they would end up rich like him. Logic demands that you investigate where he got his money from. Well, here in Nigeria we don’t investigate anything. We want instant success and Okorocha is the poster boy for that. We all want a share of the crumbs from the table of the colonial maters (William Norris has written extensively on this on the back pages ). He deceived them and he refused to make the crumbs available after winning a few years ago. They, the Imo people can’t complain. They will move on and try another Okorocha at the next election. Until they, the Imo people end up rich.

    • Iskacountryman

      that is the eboe for you…they love money magicians…

  • Felix Udoh

    The Jester called Okorocha clearly has more money than sense.

    • Iskacountryman

      eboes worship money more than sense…

      • adaku

        cant you see nobody is noticing you

        • Iskacountryman

          adaku you are somebody…

          • adaku

            lol
            my guy stop this hatred igbo man no do yu anything. even in yur tribe bad people full every where

          • Iskacountryman

            haba adaku…dem kill sardauna…dat na eternal sin…

  • Olisa

    Its not a surprise that Okorocha is a madman. What is surprising is that the Imo people voted him into office – not once, but twice.

    • “Korede

      I don’t know how to explain that. May be there is something the Imo people see in the man that Shaka is not seeing.

      Our leaders are just wicked.

    • Iskacountryman

      rochas okoroacha is an embodiment of the eboe….when you see rochas, you see an eboe man…that is why they voted for him…that is why he would be the eboe presidential candidate of nigeria

      • remm ieet

        Showy

    • 6tus

      Point of correction : The IMO people never voted him into office.
      Abuja imposed him on the IMO people!!!

  • Gladday

    Nigerians should learn to take their destiny by their hands. These Politicians will never change. They have mastered the art of looting our commonwealth and in return sell to us poverty, ethnicity, religion and poor governance. We should learn to question their policies and force them to deliver their promises as stated in their manifestos. We just must fight for ourselves and the future of our children which is currently being mortgaged. We should no longer be comfortable in writing long critical episodes. That cannot suffice as the politicians have made up their mind to heartlessly loot our common wealth. The time to fight is NOW.

  • Netanyahu

    Imo will pay at the end of the day for choosing a thief as governor. Just watch it, they will vote for his candidate (his son-in-law) in 2019. These people have mastered the psyche and mob thinking of the masses. Just a cup of rice, salt, N200 cash and all the rural men and women and their children of voting age will queue up to vote for his choice candidates. That is the disaster with our people. It’s not only poverty but ignorance.

    • Olisa

      If you are from Imo state, you should do all you can to prevent your prediction from happening o.

    • Iskacountryman

      ignorance?….imo state?…please that is the state with the highest number of smart people in nigeria…check out their jamb scores….

      • Intrepid

        Tatata this yamiri news is turning your fulde head no be small. Abi you never hear about booboo and the maina gate? No be kudi una dey worship? IBB na kudi. Abacha na Kudi, AAA na kudi, Umaru container na kudi etc. Haba! abi na only hausawa/ fulde like kudi?

        • Iskacountryman

          what booboo and gate…na cow and gate i know…come to think of it…have you seen any of those you have mentioned making a fetish of money?

  • Don Franco

    Dear Shaka,

    The antics and misgovernance of Rochas got progressively worse since your 2015 op-ed; in that time, he’s ran all political opponents out of Imo State, and those that refused to go into exile has had their houses demolished to make way for his Urban Renewal program. He even asked foreign investors (for whom I’m Consultant) to stop work on the new road leading to the latest branded hotel in Owerri, as he’d like to use State funds to build the road; said it’s an affront to his government that free foreign fund are being used to develop roads in Owerri; go figure! Thereafter, his front company inflated the contract and took 2 years to complete less than a kilometer of urban road, leading to the Owerri Zoo. He just had to be in character with the part of the bigger Zoo that Imo State is part of.

    During this time, since 2015, he has also rigged his former barber, Senator Uwajimogu, into the Senate and is presently finalizing plans to install his son-in-law as governor in 2019. I predict that himself, former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume will fight to the finish in 2019. You will recall that one of the other two is reputedly (according to OBJ), a former armed robber and deadly murderer. May God save Imolites from bloodletting and the fire next time.

    Be that as it may; Shaka, I find it hypocritical that yourself, in your usual sanctimonious piety, and as an ardent supporter of President Buhari’s atavistic descent into savagery against Biafrans and unarmed IPOB youth last month; mentioned in your op-ed that Rochas supports Buhari who’s marginalized Igbos; and that South Africa is a killing slab for Igbos with the tacit support of President Zuma. There’s no significant difference between yourself and the two of them on this score, Shaka; even though you pretend not to know it. What you did with your pen (in your last article that reflected your subconscious bias against Igbos) they and Buhari do as a matter of routine; you three achieve the same results. Nothing more, nothing less, nothing else.

    • Fidelis Arumala

      Dear Don,

      Could the dual prowess of the “wise men from the East”, also produce an IMBECILE also from that same East? Pun intended.

      Leave Shaka alone! He did no WRONG in his last op-ed, and I will continue to challenge you on this. Why is it too difficult for you to acknowledge that his opinion was a sentiment shared by many?

      • Olisa

        “Leave Shaka alone! He did no WRONG in his last op-ed, and I will continue to challenge you on this.”
        There is something wrong with over criticizing the symptom of a problem instead of the cause of it. I’ll recommend you re-read Jon West’s response to that write-up to get the drift. Nevertheless, I still hold Shaka in high esteem.

        “…Why is it too difficult for you to acknowledge that his opinion was a sentiment shared by many?”
        Voting “General” Buhari into government was a sentiment shared by many – Now here we are.

        • Don Franco

          Dear Olisa,

          Fidel and American Abroad stand foursquare behind the Certificateless One; and I respect their opinion in that regards; but I, too, have nothing against Shaka; I only pointed out his hypocrisy, and you know how bitter the truth can be….

        • Lawrenece Ifo

          Superb.

      • Don Franco

        Dear Fidel:

        You and I are not on opposite sides in this matter; I’m doing my damned best to restrain Shaka from being counted among the pretensious Lagos-Ibadan press who don’t see anything good in the Certificateless One except and only when his conduct is relevant to sticking it to those uppity Igbos.

        We’ll never see eye-to-eye on this one; but that’s just fine. You’d be surprised that even Shaka, himself, believes in the justice of my cause.
        Good morning.

        • Pete

          I don’t know Shaka personally, but in the last few years he has built a reputation for himself as the most consistent columnist in this country. He says as it is no matter whose Ox is gored. Blunt to the point that i fear for him most times. The issues he tackled on The Rise and Fall of Kanu are facts not sentiments. You may not always agree with him but sit in your own little corner and you will agree with him excerpt you just so deliberated refuse to see facts as facts. I have gone back to the article in question. I can’t see why Don Franco or anyone with any sense of objectivity in him will be mad at Shaka for writing what he wrote. Is Don Franco really saying that the things Shaka wrote about Kanu are false or he is being sentimental because he Kanu’s Biafra? Reference to Jon West is a nullity here because anyone familiar with Jon West contribution on this platform must be used to his ethnic tirade by now. So his support for kanu can a surprise. The truth is that only a vocal minority are with Kanu on this Biafra thing. Pls leave Shaka alone and tell Kanu to be man enough to appear in court and save Abaribe from redeeming the N100 million bond surety. Let Franco go and replace Abaribe as Kanu’s surety.

          • obinnna77

            It is not about N. Kanu. It is a certain lack of understanding of the Igbo ethos that that article betrayed. If you’re not Igbo, it’s hard to explain…

          • Pete

            Educate us about this Igbo ethos please.

          • Don Franco

            Dear Pete,

            The ethos is esoteric of nature, again, you have to “only” be Igbo to comprehend it.

          • Pete

            Wow!! Don Franco, “The ethos is esoteric of nature, again, you have to “only” be Igbo to comprehend it.” May be that EXPLAINS why Okorocha’s behaviour appears to defile rational explanation abi? Nonsense.

          • Don Franco

            Dear Pete,

            But I just told you about Okorocha isn’t Igbo… We operate a patrilineal system in Nigeria; just because his mother is Igbo doesn’t make him Igbo. Rochas is Hausa.
            At any rate, you don’t get my meaning. …

          • Iskacountryman

            good one….i agree with you…rochas okoroacha is the epitome of an eboe man…with rochas, we know what we have and whom we are dealing with…rochas for president…

          • Don Franco

            Iska:

            Again you got it wrong; Rochas is anything but the epitome of an “Igbo”; first because he’s not accomplished by virtue of his mixed parentage; his father wasn’t Igbo.
            Just because a donkey and a horse are born in the same stable doesn’t make the donkey a horse.

          • Iskacountryman

            how do you know who his father is or was?….do you know his mother?

          • BB

            Well spoken my good man. You should grace this forum with your comments more often

          • Iskacountryman

            jon west is changing…and kanu is not appearing in court….

          • Fidelis Arumala

            Very apt Pete. All the NONSENSE and ARROGANCE about being IGBO for you to be able to understand IPOB is nauseating. It’s this same ARROGANCE that has produced IMBECILIC clowns like Rochas just like Nnamdi Kanu.

          • Obi Ike Sorres

            Don’t put Nnamdi Kanu with Rochana.

          • Obi Ike Sorres

            My friend you don’t get it and you won’t. Stick to what you know, please

      • Don Franco

        Dear Fidel,

        The imbecile is definitely NOT from the East; he’s of doubtful provenance; according to old men from his village, who know, or ought to know. His father was a Hausa fellow from Jos. I don’t know whether Jos Plateau is in the East in your good opinion.
        In any event, Emeka Offor rigged him the first time, and the second time, he bribed INEC to write his result. Imolites never voted in that crippled-criminal, is all I can tell you.

        • American Abroad

          My dear Don Franco:
          You are much, much, better than this.

          Please do not repeat unfounded scuttlebutt as fact; first, it injures the (often) unwitting victim; second, it propagates needless invective and propaganda, which have no role in matters of discernment or intellect; third, it coarsens public discourse whilst diminishing fact-finding and truth, which we sorely need if we are ever going to make any sense of Nigeria (or Biafra nor Oduduwa or Arewa Republics, for that matter).
          It is not uncommon in Nigeria’s vicious politics to bestow fatherhood on the “Great Other”, hence, Jim Nwobodo’s father was certainly from Markurdi (at least, until he was removed in 1984); Okorocha’s father came from Jos (though, mysteriously, none of his other siblings); Olu Akinfosile’s father was, of course, from Onitsha (wink, wink); Obasanjo’s old man, also has Onitsha ancestry, even, if beer-palour gossips are to be believed, Onitsha monarchy, no less); Ade Ogunsanya’s father was also from Onitsha, making a hat-trick of illegitimacy (is it the famed Onitsha drinking water or what?!), and not to be outdone, Tarka’s father came from- you guessed it- Nsukka! Where else?

          In the immortal words of Victor McKusick, “Motherhood is always an ascertainable fact, but fatherhood is always an assumption”.

          Don, you are always better off arguing with facts, not innuendo. Otherwise, we might as well stop reading these BackPages. And mind you, Okorocha is not my favorite governor; but if you can’t indict him on the pristine facts, you must then leave him alone- or let someone else marshal the arguments against his gubernatorial career.

          Have an insightful weekend, as I am sure we all deserve!

          • Obi Ike Sorres

            For Okorocha paternity you went down writing all these? My friend I think your likes talking too much. Nigerians need action not too much talk. Okorocha has more northern character than Igbo. Get it and stop these writing all the letters for something that’s very unimportant. On Igbo ethos you won’t understand it and won’t get it because you are not Igbo. Explaining it will look like I’m proud or we are. I throw in my humility here, but study them very well.

          • Fidelis Arumala

            The arrogance some of you project HERE on this forum is really frightening. Sometimes I truly wonder if it’s another set of Igbos that I have lived with for the better part of my life that some of you here are TALKING ABOUT. Or are there some cast in SPACE that some of us MORTALS are not aware of?

          • American Abroad

            Dear Fidelis:
            Whilst not defining the entire Igbo race, remember that those who continually conjure an “exceptionalism” doctrine are usually anything but….. to appropriate a recent Trumpism (or Kellyism, I daresay), as in “empty barrels making the most…”
            Paraphrasing the infelicitous proclamation of a popular internet meme, “Lord, please grant me the confidence of a mediocre Igbo man”.

          • Fidelis Arumala

            Dear AA,

            I have been struggling to hold myself back from this POSTURING of a FEW, who carry this “mystical exceptionalism” of the IGBOS. Since 1999, down South, the worst PERFORMING governors have ALWAYS emanated from the East of the “zoo”. So I seem not to understand WHERE they get this delusional sense of EXCEPTIONALISM. It’s just nauseating to me. They should all take a chill pill please.

          • PureWater1985

            Bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla!!!

          • Don Franco

            Dear American Abroad,

            Trump and Kelly has since been outted as despicable liars by both the Congresswoman and the the widow.
            It is beneath ( or maybe in line with) your dignity to appropriate their empty barrels aphorism, for the two of them know they’re empty barrels; as was became clear later.

            Why hasn’t anybody contested the full Igbo parentage of General Ike Nwachukwu or Orji Uzor Kalu? It is not for nothing that Igbo Unions meet weekly on Sundays outside of Biafraland; it is so that we can know the roots of every of our people, up to the village and kindred levels. Rochas is a Hausa man, and his abilities and style of governance confirms it.

          • American Abroad

            Dear Don Franco:
            I fear you are once more heading yourself into a philosophical cul-de-sac. As you may be aware, Mr Ike Nwachukwu, is actually genetically half-Katsina, as his mother is from the Katsina ruling house; referring back to said McKusick, motherhood is always a fact, it is fatherhood that is an assumption…

            So, why is he “full” Igbo, whilst others previously mentioned are at best “half-Igbo” or possibly, fully “Hausa”? Might politics- and the ancient art of demagoguery, the focused dehumanization of opponents as belonging to a feared/disdained “Other”- have something to do with it?

            As for “style” betraying phylogeny as in tribe, if Mr Okorocha is indeed Hausa, based on his profligacy perhaps, why isn’t Ohakim, Mbadinuju, Orji Kalu, Udenwa all “Hausa”, and the trio of Tambuwal, El-Rufai and Shettima, “Igbo”? As would quickly become obvious to you, such systemic ethnocentrism whilst ground-breaking and all-consuming, is a narrow cul-de-sac. One can’t reasonably flaunt the saving graces of the Igbo- and those are several- and systematically ignore or diminish her many undermining pathologies, such as ethnic exceptionalism without proof, ideological insistence without aspiration, physical aggression without strategy (or purpose), stubbornness without reflection (or insight), subversion of the Present without viable replacement of the Future.

            As for the rest of the increasingly fatuous claims above, I will not bother to debate any proposition presented without evidence, in part because I have other intellectually nourishing things to explore this weekend: Quod Gratis Asseritur, Gratis Negatur.

            My friend, all ethnic politics is frivolous.

          • Don Franco

            Dear American Abroad,

            You have just proved my point, even though you did in in fluent shit. Motherhood maybe fact, but in Nigeria we’re registered under our fathers’ State of Origin. I can understand how you may have forgotten about that having “become” American and Abroad. The law hasn’t changed, thank you.

            Surely you heard me inform Fidel Arumala that under our patrilineal system ; a person is from the same State as their father (not their mother). Ike “Umaru Sanda” Nwachukwu, like his father, is proudly from Abia State; and not Katsina State, where his mother hailed from. Can’t you see the difference between him and Rochas?

            Now Rochas’ father is Hausa; so he’s disqualified from governing Imo State, on that basis alone, that’s my point. His criminality and bad governance isn’t different from those of Governors Yari, Ganduje, Shettima; Masari, and Geidam.

            I hardly doubt that the outcome of his rulership of Imo State would have been different and better, had his paternity been Igbo; because then he wouldn’t be disloyal to the people of Imo State; and be underdeveloping Imo by channeling our stolen commonwealth to his investments scattered across northern Nigeria; especially in Jos and Abuja. He contributed to the building of that big mosque in Ebonyi, and set up a fund to pay Igbo converts to Islam =N=5m each; what does that tell you?
            I read in the Bible that where your treasure, is where your heart also is.

            How many northerners are invested in the Southeast; have you ever herd that Dangote and BUA visited, or even located one of their factories anywhere in Igboland?

            Let me tell you something for nothing, discerning Igbos are quietly relocating their businesses back to Biafraland; so for a governor to be doing the opposite, should tell you volumes about his origins.

            By you having stood foursquare behind Buhari; I hope you’re not a Rochas supporter too; because I can see that you’d rather dwell on his Hausa parentage, which is a known and incontrovertible fact in Owerri, than on the kernel of Shaka’s op-ed that details his egregiously corrupt and ineffective governorship of Imo State.
            It is frustrating for many of us on the this forum that you’re in the habit of using elevated diction to support acts of moral turpitude, by the Buharis and Okroroawusas of this world. Disgusting!

          • PureWater1985

            You are a class act bro. Keep it up. You always have my vote.

          • PureWater1985

            Don’t mind some of these clowns here.

          • Don Franco

            Dear American Abroad,

            I’m not one to repeat scuttlebutt as fact; or employ invective or propaganda; I prefer to deal with facts and proof; and personal knowledge.
            Here are the facts of Rochas okorocha”s provenance as told by Orlu elders of his village, who know, or ought to know:

            1) His mother separated from her husband in the early 1950s, after birthing two daughters, whom she left with their paternal grandparents.
            2) She immigrated to Jos plateau in search of a better life, while in Jos; she started a local restaurant, selling food and confectionery, financed by her Hausa lover at the time.
            3) She later co-habited with this same man; until she returned to the East; pregnant; in the early 1960s.
            4) Upon her return, and delivery of Rochas, she reconciled with her husband, and father of her two daughters; this husband, not having a biological son of his own then adopted Rochas; and gave Rochas his own name (Okorocha). Shortly thereafter the civil war broke out.
            5) The entire family moved back to Jos Plateau after the war; and that was where Rochas was raised; he did however have some contact with his biological father, who was responsible for Rochas’ introduction to IBB and TY Danjuma.
            American Abroad, I believe this story because neither of Rochas two sisters look anything like him; and blood hardly lies, Rochas tries to be more Northern than full blooded Hausa people; can you imagine that he has Dogarai (traditional Hausa security guards), dressed in Tuareg turbans providing his personal security at his hotels in Abuja and Owerri; and occasionally at Douglas House, the official government house? I saw this with my own eyes. Only a Hausa man will go this far to assert his culture. He even rode his horse, as part of a cavalcade during the last Durba in Sokoto…. go figure!
            Finally, I heard him pass a careless remark to my friend Kashim; in 2014, something to the effect that “we have finished these people” , he said this in rapid Hausa, unaware that I’m a fluent Hausa speaker myself.

            Rochas has an Igbo mother and a Hausa father, he’s “less” Igbo than me and yourself, it doesn’t make us superior to him; but he’s not just fully Igbo is the point I’m trying to make. Why should this fact upset anybody?

            I’m sure you can relate to Rochas, I observe that you have a patronizing attitude towards northerners, almost bordering on subservience; especially for their intelligentsia, nothing wrong with that, just as long as you know that they don’t see any use for you as an Igboman.

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            God bless you.

    • Iskacountryman

      and don franco was the consultant to the maddening brew that imo state has become….now he turns his gaze at a mere observer…tell us more don franco…how much did they pay you?

      • Don Franco

        Dear Iskacountryman,

        Part of my work involves attracting FDI into Africa for expanded public infrastructure works. I’m proscribed by confidentiality clauses from discussing fees and the like… Shaka’s sensibilities would be offended to hear you refer to him as “a mere observer”.

        • Iskacountryman

          but that is what he is…pity…

  • ifeanyi victor

    Spot on,very apt.
    Okorocha is a clown and a rogue.

  • MASKVILLA

    The destruction that the clown in Imo state government house has caused is beyond comprehension.

    • Pete

      Okorocha in Imo State, Aregbeola in Osun State and Bello in Kogi State are three examples of the disaster that APC has become. The party of change produced these clowns are leaders in a state. Shame on Nigeria

      • Iskacountryman

        shame on what?

      • Edon B.

        You may have to add Abdulazzis Yari of Zamfara!