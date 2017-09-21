Pepsi’s New Campaign Deepens Affinity with Consumers

7up Bottling Company, maker of Pepsi and other brands recently introduced a new exciting price compliance campaign as a market strategy to sustain its loyal consumers and ignite more traction to the brand.

The campaign ‘No Shaking, Carry go’ is emphasising volume and price as 50cl Pepsi pet bottle is back at N100. The campaign is coming at a time when consumers are divided between choice and price as a result of economic difficulty.

In the recent time, consumers’ purchasing power is low due to inflation and recession and Pepsi’s strategy is therefore to restore retail price of 50 Cl Pepsi at N100 to delight consumers’ and restore their normal life. It is not clear whether this is coming at a cost to Pepsi, but what may be uppermost in its strategy is not to lose its loyal consumers.

The campaign is also designed to reinforce the price of 50 Cl Pepsi at N100 as, according to a source it was not the company’s desire that retailers sold the product beyond N100. Some of the retailers may have joined the market trend of price increases to also inflate the price of Pepsi beyond N100, the source said. This is also what informed the new campaign. This normal price also applies to other brands in 7up stable. These include, Mirinda and 7Up.

To spread the message, the owner of the brands has taken the campaign to various strategic places in Lagos and Ibadan including the ever busy Lekki Toll gate, employing various integrated marketing communication approaches such as below the line and above the line strategies.

For more attention, it also employed its brand ambassadors such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid and Tecno to drive the message in both street activations and above the line platforms such as on BRT buses and billboards

At the Lekki Tollgate, the brand owners, danced and shared bottles of Pepsi pet bottles to motorists free. Initially, some motorists thought that the activation managers were selling the product but when motorists realised that the drink was free, they grabbed the minerals with smiles.

According to the source close to 7up, the intention of the brand is to continue to refresh consumers with affordable product as it underscores quality product.