Experts Call for Recruitment of Professional Counsellors in Schools

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Stakeholders have called for the establishment of guidance and counselling units in all secondary schools across the country and the recruitment of professionals to counsel students on the choice of suitable careers.

The experts drawn from various professions made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) on the strategy development for monitoring the implementation of the recommendations of task force to overhaul the education sector in Bauchi State.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar had last year declared a state of emergency on education in the state and set up a 26-member task force committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Nuhu Gidado to review the existing education policies and proffer recommendations on how best to revamp the sector.

He urged all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the implementation of the committee’s recommendations which would transform the education system in the state.

“We all must support the government to achieve its objectives of setting up the task force committee so that the recommendation will not be thrown out.”

Also speaking, the team leader of Social Accountability Cluster in Education Sector in North East, Kabiru Dakata, said the aim of the meeting was to develop a strategy to monitor the implementation of the recommendation.

He said the state government set a pace by declaring a state of emergency on education, advising other state governments to follow suit.

In his remarks, the pioneer Registrar of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Aliyu Umar Misau suggested that the number of boarding schools in the state should be increased from 23 to 39 to ensure that all school age children in all the three senatorial zones are accommodated.