South-south/South-east Governor’s Forum to Meet on Sunday

Chineye Nduka and Chidinma Okonkwo

Governors from the South-south/South-east geo-political zones will meet on August 27, 2017 at the Government House, Port Harcourt by 7p.m.

The Interim Chairman of the South-south/South-east Governors’ Forum and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in a statement sent to THISDAY, said the meeting would provide another avenue for deliberation between the governors of the states in the regions on issues of regional and national interest with a view to solidifying the ties that bind the people of the states together.

Emmanuel added that the meeting would also explore areas of economic, socio-cultural and political co-operation between the states to the overall benefit of the citizens and residents of the regions.

“I hereby extend an invitation to all the governors in the two regions to attend the meeting as a follow up to the successful inaugural meeting held in Enugu on July 9, 2017.’’