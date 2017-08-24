Shun Corruption, Gombe CJ Warns Newly Sworn in Area, Upper Area Court Judges

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Hakila Y Heman, has warned 26 newly appointed Area Court and Upper Area Court judges to shun corruption in all its ramifications.

Justice Heman gave the warning Thursday during the swearing-in of 19 Area Court judges and seven Upper Area Court judges following the upgrading as well as retirement of some judges on the grounds of age.

He told them that they must uphold the aura and dignity of the court and ensure that the company they keep, the places they visit, the utterances they make outside the court are not such that would bring their exalted offices as judicial officers into disrepute and ridicule.

According to him, “You must shun corruption in all its ramifications both in and out of court. You should in that regard be guided by the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He added that the new judges are expected to be conversant with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the Evidence Act, the Area Court Law, the Area court (Civil Procedure) Rules, the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

Details later…