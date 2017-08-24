Obaseki Sets up NWPL Super 4 Committee

Edo State government, hosts of the 2017 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super Four, has set up a high powered committee to oversee the successfully hosting of the prime championship.

To further demonstrate their wholesome commitment to the success of the annual championship the state governor, Godwin Obaseki has commandeered the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) to move the secretariat to the ancient city of Benin to ensure proper coordination and administrative finesse towards a hitch free women league primary football fiesta.

An elated NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode said this is the first time in the annual of the women championship that a state will deploy its human and material resources to promote and showcase the women football to the highest height.

“We cannot say thank you enough to the amiable executive governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu for their uncommon commitment and support for the upcoming NWPL Super Four being hosted in the state capital, Benin City.

“The governor is not even contented being the host but is pushing all the buttons to ensure the championship records 100% success.

“Or how else could one explain his uncommon disposition and wholeheartedness towards the women’s game and Super Four in particular than his prompt decision to appoint the planning committee for the championship.

“The committee is charged with the responsibility to put the structures and logistics for the game in place so that the championship will go on seamlessly at the scheduled date.

“Besides, his excellency has equally asked the NWFL board to quickly shift their secretariat to Benin City to ease communication and workings for the championship.

“We have never had it this good in the history of the women game as things are simply falling into the right places at the moment.

“We will remain eternally grateful the executive governor, deputy and the entire good people of Edo state.

“I can assure you that whenever a properly documented history of the women game will be written either now or future the name of the state will be etched in gold.

“The NWFL is being challenged to organise the best ever championship in the history of the women game by the uncommon generosity and interest of the governor for the championship.

“We will not fail the state, stakeholders, potential sponsors, among others to use the championship to showcase the deep cultural heritage of the state as truly the heartbeat of the nation when it comes to sports,” said Falode.

The 2017 NWPL Super Four championship will be hosted in Benin City, Edo state among the quartet, Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons and title holders, Rivers Angels.

The winner will be crowned champion of the 2016/17 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) season. Additionally, the winner will go home with a handsome cash prize of N3million while the runners-up will pocket N2million.