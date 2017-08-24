KWSG Awards Renovation of Indoor Sports Hall for 922.8m

Kwara State government has awarded the renovation of the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stadium Complex in Ilorin to Metro Fittings and Accessories Nigeria Limited at the cost of N925.8million.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the council meeting held at the council chamber, Government House, Ilorin.

The contractor was given nine months to complete the renovation job at the complex.

He noted that the stadium built over 40 years ago is the only one in the country that houses 26 sports.

“Thus there is the need to upscale the facility in order to promote sporting activities in the state,” the commissioner concluded.