ICT Training for School Girls

The Information and Communications Technology training programme organised by the wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is aimed at engaging schoolgirls meaningfully during the long holiday and empowering them digitally, writes James Sowole

This is the period for long holiday for primary pupils and secondary school

students in Nigeria. At this period, that is transformational for the

pupils and students as they move from their former classes to a higher one in most

cases, there are no formal educational responsibilities. Therefore,

many of these ‘free’ pupils and students are during this period exposed to

activities that can have either positive or negative effects on their

future.

By nature, girls are more vulnerable to temptations during the period

when they are idle for too long. At this period, many girls are

exposed to activities that get them sexually exploited and abused by

men and which may result in unwanted pregnancies that can ruin their

future careers.

Concerned by the likely consequences of allowing these schoolgirls to

remain idle during the long holiday and the need to impact on them,

wife of the Ondo State governor and founder of the Breast Cancer

Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Mr. Betty Anyanwu–Akeredolu, organised

a four-week intensive Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

training programme for female students drawn from 23 public secondary

schools around Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The training, which has commenced at the recently inaugurated Public

Service Training Institute, Ilara Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government

Area of the state, was the first to be organised and which was devoid

of political motive.

The common trend these days has been summer lessons being organised by

politicians, especially federal and state legislators for students in

their constituencies and which they had been listing as part of their

major achievements when giving account of stewardship.

During the four-week training programme, participants, who were 100

in number, were provided with training kits, free transport from

designated bus stops in Akure to the training venue, were also given

free feeding and other things that will aide their assimilation.

The inauguration of the training programme, was unique as school

principals, government functionaries and parents gathered to witness

the event aimed at empowering girls in the digital world.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady affirmed that the goal of the event

is to impact the lives of the girls with the knowledge of ICT in the

hope that it encourages them to pursue a career in science,

technology, engineering, and mathematical field.

“The gap as we see it in Nigeria is a gully and we are determined to

bridge it. Impacting the girls in Ondo State with the knowledge of ICT

carries all importance and priority in this digital age; it will

broaden the horizon of these young women and place them strategically

in the world. Women’s empowerment in the Information and Communications

Technology is a key factor in determining the success of development

of any nation.

“This is an innovative programme and we should be able to monitor

these children and assess the impact. By fostering the use of ICT for

the social and economic empowerment of our young women, we will be

encouraging them to choose careers in the field of ICT,” she said

The First Lady said the ICT training that participants would acquire

this summer would give them the knowledge on how to create social

media platforms or their personal website which can be used to

champion awareness on breast cancer, end to female genital mutilation,

and even bring about development to their schools.

“Since the girl-child has a role to play in the socio-political

development of a nation, there is the need to empower them with ICT.

We must discourage every social bias that portrays the girl-child as

second fiddle in the society,” she stated.

She said that the desire of the Ondo State Government led by her

husband, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is to make the state a silicon hub.

While commending the partners of the training programme, Mr. Temitope

Runsewe and the company, SAO Capital, the First Lady enjoined some

local government chairmen that were in attendance to take the

programme to their respective councils areas.

In his welcome address, Runsewe, consultant with SAO

Capital, the company partnering with the Office of Her Excellency,

acknowledged the importance of ICT towards achieving sustainable

development, further observed that when a woman is empowered, both the

present and future generations are empowered.

“Technology is revolutionising almost every part of our lives at

unprecedented pace. The opportunity to support the growth of these

individuals through technology is the onus we have placed on

ourselves. This initiative to empower these young girls is a tool for

achieving sustainable development. These 100 female students were

drawn from 23 secondary schools, would be trained for four weeks on

computer appreciation, graphics, games designs, entrepreneurship among

others,” he added.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women

Affairs, Mrs. Titilayo Adeyemi, in her goodwill message thanked Mrs.

Akeredolu for the initiative while charging the beneficiaries to take

advantage of the training and be change agents in their different

communities.

This landmark event came at no cost to the participants, as their

upkeep, tuition and other expenses have been covered by the First Lady

in partnership with BEMORE Empowered Foundation and SAO Capitals, as

well as some corporate organisations.

Some of the local government chairmen who spoke on the sidelines of

the event included the Chairman of Akoko South West, Augustine

Oloruntogbe; Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Dipo Ajibola and

Chairman of Akure North, Segun Oluyede.

The chairmen, who commended the organisers of the training programme

described it as novel one that would bridge the gap between students

of the private and public schools promised to replicate it in their

various council areas.

The joy of some of the participants hold no bounds at the ceremony as many of them were full of praises to the wife of the governor for the programme. According to some of them that spoke with THISDAY, some parents had been expressing worries of how to get money to enroll them for computer training now that many examinations are now computer-based.