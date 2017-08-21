Yoruba Leaders to Hold Rally in Ibadan

By Shola Oyeyipo

Prominent Yoruba leaders drawn from all walks of life are expected to converge on the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, under the auspices of ‘Grand Rally of Yoruba Congress’ to chat a course for the South-west region in Nigeria, on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Making this known yesterday at a press conference held in Lagos, the Chairman, Organising Committee, Dr. Kunle Olajide, said the event would hold under the leadership of Yoruba legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola.

According to him, some of the issues to be discussed include among others, the constitution foisted on the country and the attending lopsided structure, how to bring prosperity to the region and maximise the latent potential of the region.

“The Yoruba as a nation is now united. We prefer to exist within Nigeria where we are guaranteed safety and progress. We believe it is in the interest of all of for this country to be reorganised in such a way that power is devolved to the federating units.

“It is on this basis that leaders of Yoruba nation, home and abroad, organised groups, students, artisans, past and current elected public officials across the political spectrum and many representatives of all facets of our people, would be converging in Ibadan to appraise this issues and fashion out a workable way out of the ongoing quagmire the nation faces,” Olajide said.

He said no fewer than 100 various groups and diplomatic corps are expected to be part of the rally.