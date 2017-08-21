LG Primary: APC Youths Laud Saraki over Non-imposition of Candidates

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths group in Kwara State on Monday lauded the leadership zeal of Senate President Bukola Saraki for providing a level playing field that led to the emergence of the candidates that will vie for councillorship and chairmanship positions of the party in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

This, they said, would go a long way of assisting the party to win the election.

In a communiqué issued by the APC youths in Oyun Local Government Area of the state after its emergency meeting in Ilemona, the youths said that the development would also go a long way in allowing the youths to contribute their quota towards governance at the grassroots.

The communiqué, which was signed by the youth leader, Hon. Hezekiah Oladoyin, said: “The leadership zeal of Dr. Saraki including that of the state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, senator representing Kwara South senatorial district at the Upper House, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, among others have provided a much needed hope for the youths to be part of partnership in the quest to move councils’ administration forward in the state and the country in particular.

“We believe so much in the leadership of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, especially in the strategies used in choosing political office holders in conjunction with APC leaders in the state and most importantly in considering Oke-Ogun constituency of Oyun Local Government council to produce APC chairmanship candidate in the forthcoming local government councils in Kwara State.”

Details later…