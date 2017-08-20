Eko Tag Partners FCMB on Art Express 115

Yinka Olatunbosun

Art115, an art contest with live painters was recently held on the July 18, 2017 at Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, organized by the Eko Tag team in partnership with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) was created to engage, appreciate and reward the art community through a live art competition. Five artists with varying medium and techniques were put to task.

With easels set, sleeves rolled up, the contestants got to work on canvass and paper. For two hours, they created interesting interpretations of the FCMB building from different perspectives.

Some artists chose to appropriate clean lines and high contrast while some employed bold or stark pen strokes to portray the values of the financia institution and while others created colorful renditions using vibrant oil paint.

Finally, the pieces were judged based on uniqueness and technique with the top two picks from Obi Chigozie and Abiola Sodiq. Joint prizes from the Eko Tag team and FCMB were handed out to all participants by Osa Seven, Nigeria’s Foremost Graffiti Artist.

FCMB is one of financial institutions in Nigeria that has shown immense support when it comes to the promotion of Nigeria’s arts and culture. The bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.

The winning pieces at Art115 will be placed on display in a chosen FCMB branch as expected from an institution dedicated to celebrating Nigeria’s arts and culture.