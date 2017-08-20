Chidoka Emerges UPP Candidate, as One Dies in Anambra Guber Primary

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has elected former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka as its candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Chidoka polled 1,222 votes to defeat his opponent, Hon. Chudi Offodile, who got 87 votes in the primary election, which held in Awka, yesterday.

The chairman, Local Organising Committee of the primary election, Chief Chris Uche, who announced the result, said, “Based on the figure I have, Chief Osita Chidoka has been elected the candidate of the party for the governorship election of Anambra.”

A total of 1,473 votes were cast, while 19 votes were announced as voided.

Meanwhile, Offodile announced his withdrawal from the race at about 11am, while delegates were being accredited for the polls. He did not adduce any reason for his action, but THISDAY gathered that Offodile withdrew from the election over lack of confidence in the exercise.

The two-term member of House of Representatives had days to the primary election complained of alleged falsification of the delegates list by officials of the party.

One person was also feared dead in the violence that erupted at the venue of the accreditation of delegates saturday.

The deceased, who was identified as Uwakwe Maduabuchi, ward chairman of Owerre Ezukala in Orumba South local government of the state was said to have slumped and died after foaming in the mouth and nose.

The source said he was asthmatic, and had inhaled teargas shot into the air to disperse some youths who had arrived the accreditation venue shooting into the air to disrupt the process, after a disagreement emanated from the names on the delegate’s list.

Chidoka, in an interview with journalists after the announcement of his victory, said Anambra and UPP have taken the first most important step in bringing forth a new generation of leaders in the state. He said the party has accomplished the historic landmark of nominating the first post-civil war child to carry the mantle of leadership as governor of Anambra state.

He said, “Today I step forward as the face of a new general.