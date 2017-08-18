The Next Titan Season Four Begins Next Week

Peter Uzoho and Mabel Benson

The Fourth Season of Nigeria’s biggest entrepreneurial reality television show, The Next Titan, commences next week with its first audition holding in Abuja. Ahead of the battle to win the N5 million grand prize and a brand new car at stake, provided by Heritage Bank Plc and Ford Motors respectively, thousands of young entrepreneurs with great business ideas have successfully registered to partake in the competition.

The show sees contestants who are required to be university or polytechnic graduates pitch their business ideas through auditions at different zones in Nigeria, where the Top 16 with brightest business ideas are shortlisted to live together and compete with one another in carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks.

Speaking in Lagos, at a press conference ahead of the show, Executive Producer, Next Titan and Managing Director, Bravopoints International, Mr. Mide Kunle-Akinlaja, said the season four would be more exciting as auditions had been slated to start in Abuja before moving to Port Harcourt and Lagos with the usual exciting Pre-show activities – Top 50 Boot Camp in Lagos, Premiere Show/ Gala Evening among others.

He announced that with the support of Hero Lager Bear, the season four auditions had been extended to Enugu State to enable Nigerians in the South-east witness and relish the impact of the great show.

“For this season, we have already received thousands of entries which are admitted through free registration from young Nigerians and who will pass through the auditions in order to search for the best business minds and ideas,” Kunle-Akinlaja said.

“The 16 top contestants will have very real street smarts in order to make it through the challenges, and the contestants will prove their entrepreneurial flair through various business challenges in the 10-week show, but the effects of educating and involving

Nigeria’s budding entrepreneurs who are watching the show will hopefully be far reaching.

“The show will bring the reality of pains and gains of entrepreneurial journey into the living rooms of millions of Nigerians, and viewers will be given opportunity to vote for which they believe has the composite of a successful entrepreneur,” he noted.

He explained that, like the three previous seasons, the top 16 contenders would on weekly basis, be drilled on various business tasks including sales, marketing, promotions, charities, advertising pitches and others, adding that they would also experience the importance of philanthropy and community service by initiating such campaigns on the show

On his part, Chief Marketing Officer, Heritage Bank Plc, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, said the bank decided to buy into the idea of the show and to support it because it fits into the bank’s vision of helping young Nigerian entrepreneurs to grow. He assured that the bank would continue to sponsor the show even to the 10th season.