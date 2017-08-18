Lawyers Set to Honour Akwa Ibom CJ, Ex-Law School Chief, 16 Others at Class 85 Reunion

Christopher Ike and Chiamaka Akumka

A group of lawyers under the auspices of Class of 1985 at the Nigerian Law School will on Monday honour their teacher and former Secretary of the Council of Legal Education (CLE), Oba D.V.F. Olateru-Olagbegi at their annual reunion luncheon slated for Lagos.

Oba Olateru-Olagbegi will be honoured alongside a member of the class and the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Godwin Abraham and other deserving members of the class who have distinguished themselves in various spheres of the legal profession.

The popular annual reunion of the set will hold on the sidelines of the 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) taking place in Lagos.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the class, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), five judicial officers, five senior advocates, a professor of law, five top executives in the federal bureaucracy and another traditional ruler will also be honoured at the annual reunion holding at the prestigious Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the judges to be honoured are US-based jurist, Judge Adetokunbo Fasanya of Family Court, State of New York; Justice A. B. Mohammed and Justice Angela Otaluka, both of the High Court of FCT, and Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of the High Court of Lagos State.

Among the senior advocates to be honoured are Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman of Multi-Choice Nigeria; Mr. Elisha Kura, a Kaduna-based trial lawyer; Mr. James Ikeyi and Mr. Ayo Akintunde. The only scholar in the honours list is Prof. Jerry Agbo Madaki of School of Law, Catholic University of East Africa, Nairobi, Kenya.

Also to be honoured are the National Commissioner at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and former THISDAY Lawyer Editor, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu; the newly appointed Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hadiza Mustapha; Executive Secretary of Pension Transition Arrangements Directorate (PTAD), Ms. Sharon Ikeazor, and Group Legal Adviser of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Hajia Hadiza Coomassie.

Also to be awarded are Dr. Alexander Adeyinka, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Canadian National Insurance Crime Services (CANATICS) in Ottawa Canada; Mr. Alex Ugwuanyi, Company Secretary, Capital Hotels Plc, owners of Abuja Sheraton, and the Onogie of Ihieve-Ogben in Owan East Local Government of Edo State, Chief Andrew Otokhina.

The leader of the class, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) is expected to chair the occasion.

Ngige enjoined members of the class to turn out in their large numbers for the exquisite reunion luncheon.