Skye Bank Set to Boost Customers’ Experience with Digital Offerings

Emma Okonji

Skye bank Plc has expanded its digital financial offerings, designed to boost customers’ experience and offer them a platform for easy financial transactions.

The bank plans to achieve the feat with the launch of SkyeXperience, a banking solution, developed and tailored towards its customers.

According to the bank, the digital solution is a display of its commitment to its valued customers who have continued to not only do business with the bank, but also challenge it on how best they can be served better.

Speaking about solution, the Group Managing Director of Skye Bank Plc Mr. Adetokunbo Abiru said the overriding objective of launching SkyeXperience is to simplify service delivery and personalise the customer experience.

“As a pledge of commitment to a new service charter with our customers, we have decided to render to them this digital banking solution, which we have we called SkyeXperience denoting such positive values as experience, excellence, excitement and experiential,” Abiru told the bank’s customers, stakeholders and the regulator during the unveiling of the solution in Lagos.

According to the Skye Bank’s GMD, SkyeXperience is today Nigeria’s most advanced digital financial solution that will make banking a hassle-free and provides exciting lifestyle for both the young and the old.

The unique features of the SkyeXperience digital solution, are its overriding benefits of providing for the customer, an omni-channel experience and seamless navigation on multiple platforms. The solution is also self-service enabling the customer to do several transactions on the go and manage time better.

“For our dear retail customers, who need to pay school fees from their home or office to our SME customers who need to make instant payments to suppliers and vendors in distant cities, this solution is for you,” Abiru added.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Skye Bank, Mr. Mohammed Ahmad said the launch of SkyeXperience, remained the bank’s own modest contribution towards the economic development of Nigeria, especially in the area of financial technology and digital revolution.

He noted that Skye bank had always taken the lead in terms of digital offering in the financial service space, saying it is a response to the needs and expectations of the customers especially the digital natives who are either caught up or born with technology.

“By the unveiling of the new service platform called SkyeXPerience, we are offering you a smarter way to bank, and a more convenient way to live,” Ahmad said.

The Skye Bank Chairman lauded the federal government policy on broadband penetration and digital revolution which seek to achieve 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018, believing that the SkyeXperience will encourage more Nigerians to embrace the use of technology solutions to attain a more convenient and quality living.