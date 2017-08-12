Obiano: Why I’m Running for Second Term in Anambra

• Anambra airport ready in 2 years

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has cited the need to take development further to the grassroots in the state as well as to complete pending projects for seeking a second term.

Obiano who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday shortly after returning his nomination form for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives (APGA) said that the state government was bankrolling both the cost of treating the injured and burial of dead victims of the attack.

Speaking further on why he was running for a second term, Obiano said he wanted to institutionalise the achievements he had made in his first term and to actualise some ongoing projects like the Anambra airport which he assured was going to come on stream in two years.

According to him, in less than three years, every town in Anambra state had experienced government’s presence to the tune of N40 million.

He said that his target was that by the time he had done eight years in office, every town in Anambra would have very significantly improved on their infrastructure.

The governor who expressed confidence at the possibility of clinching victory at the poll, said virtually all major in the state had been lighted up and beautified.

He said that so far his, government had achieved 66% target in internally generated revenue.

“In agriculture, the state is doing very well and has attained self-sufficiency in rice production. We consume 320,000 metric tonnes and now we produce 375,000 metric tonnes per annum, from 80,000 metric tonnes when we assumed office.

“What I want to leave behind as my legacy when I leave office after eight years is to ensure that Anambra state is self-sufficient in the its revenue sources so that we will not have to be waiting for Abuja to run the affairs of governance,” he said.

He opined that agriculture was the major employer of Labour in Anambra State.

On the crisis rocking the party, the governor said there was no faction in the party, adding that he knew no other leadership of APGA other than the one led by Chief Victor Ike Oye.

Also the former national chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh said that the activities by a factional group was a non-issue and would not affect the chance of the party.

“We have been on the process for our governorship primaries but the other side has not sold any form, we have not heard that they are doing anything towards organising their primaries maybe they will enter their room and concoct a name and send to the INEC but of course it will be thrown into the trash can, ” he said.

He also assured that the party was ready to checkmate rigging at the November 8, governorship election, adding that, “we know how they are doing the rigging and we will block it”.