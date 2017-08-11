NCC Enforces Ban on Sale of Pre-registered SIM Cards in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Communications Commission (NCC) has carried out raids to stop the sale of pre-registered SIM cards in Bauchi State.

The NCC team carried out the operations Friday in Bauchi metropolis and Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state and was accompanied by the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who arrested some of suspected sellers of the SIM cards.

Speaking to journalists after the raids, the Principal Manager, Enforcement Unit of the NCC, Chukwuemeka Obi, said that they carried out the operations after receiving complaints about the sale of the SIM cards in the state.‎

According to him, the proliferation of SIM cards that are not legally and properly registered in the country is a security threat and increasing criminal acts like kidnappings, armed robberies and others.

He pointed out that the “sale of pre-registered SIM cards is a violation of many laws and regulations of the country and the agency which include the NCC Act 2003, the Telephone Subscribers Regulation 2011 and other relevant laws”.

Details later…