Buhari’s 2015 Campaign Official in Kano Dumps APC for PDP

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari active campaigner in Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Al Amin, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State.

Ibrahim, who is also a former Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Kano, said he decided to dumped the APC for its inability to redeem all its campaign promises to the electorate.

He disclosed that the President Buhari administration has marginalised the northern part of the country despite the votes they gave to him in 2015 elections.

“Although I do not regret supporting and voting for Buhari, I cannot remain in the party because it is not running the country properly. I hold Buhari in high esteem but he is not in control of the present government.

“President Buhari is not in control of his government since he fell ill, and some people have taken the advantage and control the government,” he said.

Speaking with journalists in Kano, Ibrahim said his defection to the PDP was borne out his conviction that APC had not been able to fulfilled all the promises it made to electorate.

“I am highly disappointed in the APC because it has reneged on the promises it made to Nigerians. What we have been accusing other political parties of doing, are what APC is now doing. There is poverty everywhere and the APC is not doing anything to bail the masses out.

“I am in politics to serve my people directly or indirectly, and I am not comfortable with the way the ruling party is handling the affairs of Nigerians,” he further stated.

Ibrahim lamented that “our major problem is that our political parties are not based on ideologies.

“I am disappointed with the administration after all the votes provide to Buhari by North-west but the region is shortchanged in term of execution of developmental projects.

“My expectation is government will reciprocate the region with laudable projects but unfortunately, the government is being under the control of some southerners.

“My cross carpeting has been from the ruling parties to oppositions and on three occasions, I held a party to win election. I am not in politics to use political office to make financial gains but I am in politics to have the opportunity to serve the people.

“I have no reason to remain in the party that disappointed Nigerians and the party failed to improve the economic development of the people of the country rather contributed to hardship among the populace.”

Ibrahim assured his followers that he is in the politic for service to people either directly or indirectly.