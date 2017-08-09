Kwara Complies with Saraki’s Request on Stoppage of Pension 

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State government has disclosed that it has complied with the request of a former governor of the state and Senate President Bukola Saraki to stop the payment of his pension.

Besides, the state government said it has refunded the money already credited into the account of the former governor into its coffers.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ilorin Wednesday by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold.

The SSG said that Saraki considered the morality of the situation in which the pension would put him, “since he was still a serving senator and chose to abandon his legal rights,” adding that he should be commended for the decision.

