NSC, ICRC Partner to Increase Transportation Sector Contribution to GDP  

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr Hassan Bello has stated that the council and the Infrastructure Concession and Regulation Commission (ICRC) will work together to give Nigeria world standard transport infrastructure to drive economy and increase the sectors’ contribution to the nation’s gross domestic products (GDP).

Bello, who stated this during the visit of the acting Director of ICRC, Chidi Izuwa to his office in Lagos, noted that good transport infrastructure will impact positively on trade facilitation for the benefit of Nigerian shippers.

He stated that partnership between the two agencies will ensure Nigeria achieve world standard transport infrastructure like what is obtainable abroad.

Transportation, he added, drives the economy and it is important for Nigeria to have a modern transport infrastructure as it looks to diversify the economy from crude oil.

Bello stated that the partnership with ICRC is important, since the agency provides the framework, institutional and legal development of modern transport infrastructure.

Earlier, Izuwa said the visit to the NSC was to seek its partnership to ensure the ease of doing business effort of the government succeeds.

According to him, the ICRC appreciates the efforts of the council for the IDP and TTP projects in the country.

He said the ICRC will continue to offer its support for the success of the two projects in the country.

The projects, he added, have a lot of benefits to the country because of their multiplier effect on the national economy.

Speaking at the forum with shippers, the Coordinating Director/CEO of Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) Dr. Vincent Isigbe, expressed the readiness of his agency to collaborate with the NSC.

Isigbe told the shippers that goods coming in or going out of the country must be of international standard adding that it was the duty of NAQS to certify export goods so that they would be accepted overseas.

He expressed dismay that sometimes some exporters were in the habit of forging certificates for their export goods.

Reacting to complaints of high charges on import by shippers, he said this was not true as according to him, the charges were even too low.

He expressed concern that some shippers have chosen not to appreciate the low charges, which according to him, were aimed at encouraging export trade.

In his response, President Shippers Association of Lagos, Jonathan Nicole complained of high charges and requested for a platform to be introduced by the NSC where charges can be controlled.

He also urged the NAQS to address the issues raised by shippers, particularly the delay on the import and export permits.

The NAQS CEO said the meeting was necessitated by comments and observations by shippers concerning the services offered by the agency.