Boko Haram: Troops Kill Scores, Destroy Bomb Factory

Paul Obi in Abuja

Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east Monday killed scores of the terrorists and destroyed a bomb factory owned by the sect.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, explained that troops of 151 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole, sprang an ambush on the suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Miyanti-Banki Junction.

He said: “The gallant troops neutralised 12 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 18 bicycles, 30 bags of flour, 1 bag of groundnut, 2 bags of salt, 2 baskets of kola nut and 5 torch lights.

“Other items recovered are a carton of mixed juice sachets, 4 rolls of brocade material, 2 packets of sweet, 1 carton of washing soap, 5 packets of cold patch, 2 packets of Maggi cubes, 2 pairs of bathroom slippers, 2 packets of yeast, 4 packets of Vedan, 2 rolls of sewing thread, 4 kegs of herbicide, 14 packets of insecticide, 1 keg of groundnut oil, a bag of pepper and cash sum of Four Thousand Naira (N4,000.00).”

Usman further stated that: “Troops of 81 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Operation Lafiya Dole, while on patrol cleared Boko Haram terrorists ambush along Dukje-Mada road near Gulumba Gana village. The troops neutralised quite a number of the terrorists’ ambush party and recovered weapons.”

