Police Smash Kidnap, Cattle Rustling other Syndicates

Police in Bauchi have smashed and arrested about 20 members of various criminal syndicates in various operations in the state.

The suspects belonging to kidnap, cattle rustling and other criminal groups operating in the state were paraded at the Bauchi State Police command headquarters yesterday.

Addressing journalists during the parade of the suspects, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said that the suspects ‘who specialised in perpetrating various crimes in the state’ were arrested through a coordinated operation by the command.

According to him, the kidnap and cattle rustling syndicate suspects; Buba Maikudi, Ishaka Muhammadu and Ibrahim Isah all of Gubi Village were arrested by a combined team of Special Anti-robbery Squad.

He added that the suspects kidnapped Ya’u Sule, Musa Hassan and Da’u Hassan all of Dass LGA and robbed them of 72 cows valued at N8,500,000.

The police said that all the victims were rescued alive and 30 cows, 10 sheep, One Dane Gun, two Cutlasses and charms were recovered from the suspects.

Another Kidnap suspect, Buba Sale was also arrested for kidnapping Binta Mohammed and her four months old baby at Mararraban Liman Katagum demanding a ransom of N500,000.

Members of a car and motorcycle snatching syndicate were also arrested according to the police.

Sunday Aloko from Plateau State, Titus Lucky from Kaduna and Tunde Ogunsu from Bauchi were arrested for conspiring and stealing an ash coloured Honda Academy with registration number BG 677 JJN.

Kamalu Mohammed, Tijjani Musa and Abubakar Umar were also arrested alongside their accomplices 78 years old Alh. Isah Mohammed and Abdulrasheed Ismail for snatching motorcycles.

According to the police, Two Haojou Motorcycles, One Jincheng AX100, One Jincheng Rubber and One Kymco Motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

Head of a group engaged in extra judicial killings of people in Ganjuwa, Darazo LGA, Baushe Ango was also arrested by the police.

“The suspect and his gang had on 14/06/2017 invaded the residence of Adamu Danmaliki and Ibrahim Ajiya all of Zala village Bauchi LGA and robbed them of Two Mobile phones, Three sets of Wrappers and the sum of N25,000”.