Digital Currency Conference Holds in Lagos 

The first-ever blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in Nigeria will hold in Lagos on August 14 and 15.

The event will bring together enthusiasts, practitioners, entrepreneurs, startups and software developers playing in the blockchain and virtual currency community under one roof.

According to the facilitator, the inability of the regulatory agencies and relevant authorities to come up with clear road maps and regulatory framework has almost stifled the growth of technology.

He noted that elsewhere in Europe, America, Asia, and some neighbouring African countries like Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa, blockchain technology is known to have begun a revolution in the way they transact business. BitPesa is known in Kenya and Uganda, The Sun Exchange and Payfast are known in South Africa, Bitland is known in Ghana. Of the well over 1,000 blockchain companies in the world, Africa accounts for 1.45 of that number while Nigeria is yet to define its stance.

Hence, the forthcoming conference, themed, ‘Learning to Glow with The Flow’ would spur a wave of startups in the business in focus and enlighten interested partners that are willing to explore the world of digital currency revolution.

Scheduled to hold at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, the programme will feature business sessions where financial opportunities in cryptocurrency trading, mining and investing will be expounded.

“The software developer community will enjoy special sessions, learning the basics of building smart contracts with solidity scripting language on the ethereum platform, and also learn how to build problem solving DAAPs. The discussion segments will offer everyone an opportunity to ask any question and receive instant answers,” stated the organisers in a statement.

Resource persons expected at the conference include: Chief consultant to National Information and Technology Development Agency, NITDA and technology expert, Mr Femi Daniel, President of the Information Security Society of Africa, ISSAN, Dr David Isiavwe, Central Bank of Nigeria representatives and other international professionals and global brands. Also expected, are representatives from financial institutions, insurance companies, accounting firms, stockbrokers, regulators, law enforcements agencies, Security and Exchange Commission, SEC and Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN amongst others.

The event is put together by Blockchain Education Network, Blockchain Nigeria User Group and Web Print Express Services.