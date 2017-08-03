Boska Provides Free Healthcare for Ibadan Residents

Martins Ifijeh

Major Pain killer Company, Dexa Medica makers of Boska recently, conducted another wave of its Pain Free Day initiative at the Omi Market of Ibadan to help consumers stay fit.

The Pain Free Day event was attended by hundreds of market users and residents from communities of Omi Market as attendees were equipped with health tips to stay strong during the rainy season.

Speaking during the event, Brand Executive, Dexa Medica, Kafayat Moradeyo said about 70 per cent of Nigerians often catch flu during rainy season resulting in body breakdown if not attended to.

“This Pain Free Day edition is specially designed to keep consumers fit given the rainy season. I am confident that Dexa Medica will continue to improve the delivery of quality healthcare for consumers in the months ahead.”

Boska team provided the opportunity for consumers to see health experts who gave free eye glasses for those in need and prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects.

The team also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties.