APC State Chairmen Meet Osinbajo, Anxious about Buhari’s Health

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo wednesday met with the state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) behind closed doors in the State House, Abuja.

Answering questions from newsmen at the end of the meeting, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of APC, Mr. Henry Ajomale, said the visit was spurred by their anxiety on the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari who left Nigeria for treatment in London since May 7, for an undisclosed ailment.

He also said the meeting discussed the state of events in the country, saying the delegation was happy with the briefing it had from the acting president. He also said they were convinced that the government had good intentions.

“We feel that we should come and pay a courtesy call on the acting president, a member of our party. So, we discussed at length the situation in the country and our anxiety on the health of the president. And we are grateful that God in his infinite mercy who has made him whole which is very critical and important for the vision that we have for this country as APC government..

“We are very impressed with the situation. We will go back to our states and let the people know that the government has very good intentions and we should be part and parcel of the government in order to ensure that the poor people of this country are getting better deal,” Ajomale said.