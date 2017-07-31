IPOB Attacks Obiano in Church, Insists on No Election

In Anambra State, however, members of IPOB consisting of youths and women Sunday attacked the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, at St Joseph Church, Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the governor had hardly settled down for the service when youths and women adorned in Biafra insignias, chanting Biafra songs besieged the gate of the church shouting, “No election in Anambra State; ” we want a referendum “, “No referendum, no election.”

Advancing in droves towards the gate of the church, the governor’s security men rushed and locked up the entrance.

A source said: “As their (IPOB) confrontation with the police continued, the IPOB numbers continued to enlarge. I think they were reinforcing from Onitsha. As their number continued to increase, the governor’s security had to smuggle him out of the church.”

But a member of the governor’s press crew who pleaded anonymity said the governor left after addressing the church at the end of the service.

The source said: “The governor was not smuggled out of the church. The issue was that the security men had to stop the agitators at the gate of the church when they started shouting ‘no election, no election.’

“The governor even addressed the issue while speaking to the congregation. He assured them that there would be an election in the state.

“He said nobody can stop the election in Anambra State; the governor said most of the anti- election protesters are not from Anambra State.”

When contacted on the telephone, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Mr. Garba Umar, confirmed the incident.

The commissioner warned that the police would no longer tolerate such impunity, saying the intention of the protesters was to attack the governor.

He said: “You, press people should report this. We will no longer tolerate this impunity from anybody. Why should they protest to the church? The church is a place of worship; and not a place of protest. It is obvious that they had criminal intention to attack the governor.”

About two weeks ago, a group of youths suspected to be members of IPOB had allegedly disrupted a church function attended by the governorship candidate of the Progressives Peoples Alliance, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo.

The incident occurred at Odoekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.