Donate Blood, Save Life, Stakeholders Urge Nigerians

Nigerians have been advised to form a habit of donating blood in order to save lives. This was disclosed at a blood donation event organised by Rotary Club of Lagos Island District 9110, Rotary International in conjunction with Airtel Telecommunications held at Lagos.

According to the stakeholders, such a habit would go a long way in saving lives. The event, which was well attended by residents of Lagos, was supervised by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Unit, headed by Ms. Yinka Sijuade.

The Director Supply Chain, Airtel Telecoms Plc, Mr. Ragnvendra Gupta, Rotn Niten Wilfred the Operations Manager Afroshine Nigeria Ltd, Rotn Sanjeev Tandon, President, The Mega Rotary Club of Lagos Island and his wife, IWM Geetika Tandon, Rotn Dr. Anil Grover, Medical Director, Grover Medicals Life Style Clinic, Victoria Island Lagos, Rotn Mamta Debroy the Club Secretary, Mrs. Bukunola Adeniran, Executive Assistant to the CEO, Airtel Telecoms Plc, IWM Adegbemisola Fathia Amoke Rufai and among others.

The donors, however pleaded with government at all levels to adequately improve the unfortunate obsolete Healthcare Delivery Service and Facilities, the Medical and Paramedical Staff Welfare, Incentives, as well as other Socio-economic infrastructures to duly encourage and facilitate such regular health care screening and check-ups.