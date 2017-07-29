Congress: Tambuwal Assures Level Playing Field for Party Members 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal Saturday assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of his commitment to provide level praying field for all during the state congress.

Tambuwal gave the assurance to the members of the party during the APC stakeholders meeting in Sokoto.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Magaji, said the state government would ensure fairness to all members during the state congress

“I want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure a level playing field for all our members during the state congress,” he said.

Tambuwal charged them to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the congress in order to ensure a hitch free exercise.

Details later…