Our Masts Do Not Pose Health Hazard, Says NCC

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

For the umpteenth time, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said telecommunications masts do not cause cancer or pose any health hazard.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who spoke at Ebonyi Hotels Afikpo, Afikpo North local

government area of Ebonyi State during the 29th edition of Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM), urged the public to ignore such unfounded rumours as not only false but deceitful.

Dambatta who was represented by the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission, Ismail Adedigba, explained that the electro-magnetic emissions from masts were insignificant to cause any health hazard even as he stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had since dismissed such unfounded reports.

He appealed to all Nigerians to be vigilant and report vandals of telecom facilities, saying such vandalism could cause poor services.

“It (electro-magnetic emissions) cannot be close to what our electric bulbs at home are emitting, so it does not cause cancer. We should not be preventing telecom service providers from erecting masts because that is the only way we can get service and improve quality of service,” he noted.

According to him, the essence of the Town Hall was to enable a tripartite meeting between regulators, operators and consumers to resolve pressing consumer’s issues as it relates to provision of telecom services.

The NCC boss advised the consumers not to buy unregistered SIM because saying it is criminal adding “consumer should also know that if disturbed by getting unsolicited messages they should text STOP to 2442 and if they want option they should text HELP to 2442 and select various options. But when such messages or calls continues to come, they should call 622, another toll free line to lodge their complain with the NCC to get their issues resolved”.

Also speaking, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mr. Abdullahi Maikano, represented by Mr. Ephraim Nwokenneya, stated that the theme meeting of the town hall, ‘Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection’, reflects the cardinal objectives of NCC of ensuring protection of telecom consumers.

In a paper he presented at the event, Mr. Yomi Olawoyin of Initiative for Support and Promotion of Consumers’ Rights, stated that aside from making rational decision of choices when the right information and education is adequately deployed for consumers, it will also promote legitimate and peaceful rules of resolving any conflict.

“We implore the service providers to Improve on the satisfaction level and experience status of consumers without which global best practices could be difficult to attain in our clime,” he said.