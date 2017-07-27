NPFL: Azeez, Abbani, Abiodun are Contenders for VAT Wonder Goal 9

Sand Eagles veteran, Abu Azeez made it to the shortlist for Match-day 28 VAT Wonder Goal award with his inside the box blast of the ball that earned Shooting Stars a 1-1 draw against Enugu Rangers in Ibadan.

Other contenders for the VAT Wonder Goal award are Sani Abbani of Gombe United and Sunshine Stars’ Joseph Abiodun.

Azeez, who returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) mid-season to play for Shooting Stars following the amicable resolution of his issues with Enyimba benefited from a well laid pass by Najeem Olukokun to blast home a right-footed shot amidst a cluster of legs of Rangers defenders.

Abbani was at the end of a three-man passing orchestra that saw him shoot from outside the box in Gombe United’s 2-0 defeat of North East neighbours, El-Kanemi Warriors. The beauty of the goal is seen in the move that began from the half line with Abbani and swung to the right wing before a pass by Mannir Ubale was laid for Abbani who set up properly and took aim.

In Ilorin, where Sunshine Stars began their revival to remain in the NPFL with a 4-2 defeat of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC, Abiodun turned his marker inside and out to have a clear sight at goal to score with a calculated left-footed shot.

The video of the goals are now on the NPFL website www.npfl.ng and the Twitter handle, @LMCNPFL for fans to vote their favourite of the goals. Voting will end at 11.59pm on Friday, July 28.

The VAT Wonder Goal award is corporate social investment of the League Management Company (LMC) and is supported by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), using the league platform to promote its tax education campaign.

Winners of the award get a prize of N150,000 half of which is donated to a charity to be nominated by the player and situated within the state where the club is based.