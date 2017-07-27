North to Adopt Consensus Position on Restructuring

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The ‎North will Friday come up with its consensus position on the ongoing debate on the restructuring of the country at the end of a meeting between the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC) in Kaduna.

Chairman of the NSGF and Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Thursday while declaring open the meeting ‎between the governors and traditional rulers at the Government House, Kaduna.‎

Shettima, who was among the seven governors that visited ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London, was represented at the meeting by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

‎”We, the political and traditional leaders of Northern Nigeria, are gathered here today against the backdrop of certain developments in Nigeria’s political landscape that we can only ignore to the detriment of the wellbeing of our people and the development of our region,” he said.

He noted that in the last few months, all manner of political agitations, “ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous” have been going on ‎and the north could not be aloof.

