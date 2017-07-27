AUN to Give Scholarships to 75 Candidates

Conducts computer-based test Aug 5

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) will in continuation of its tradition of attracting the brightest students from throughout Nigeria and Africa, offer 75 merit scholarships to already accepted candidates in the 2017 fall semester.

The Director of Communications and Public Relations, AUN, Mr. Daniel Okereke, in a statement yesterday, said the highly competitive computer-based examination for the scholarships will take place in 25 centres across the federation on August 5.

Okereke quoted the Assistant VP of Recruitment and Marketing, Julius AyukTabe, to have said the examination centres have been carefully selected to cover all the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

He said: “Two scholarship winners will emerge from each of the nation’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and one nationwide.”

He said: “Last spring’s nationwide winner was 18-year-old Ms. Maryam Habila Usman, a former student of Air Force Girls’ Secondary School, Jos. Ms. Usman is from Borno State. She is in the Natural and Environmental Sciences programme.

“Since it was founded in 2003 by former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, AUN has been bringing together the best and brightest candidates from all over Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Niger, Chad, Sierra Leone, and other African countries, to study under one roof. The university seeks to make its American-style liberal education possible for all qualified applicants, regardless of family income.”

Okereke said each year, AUN sets aside a large fund for scholarships and other forms of financial aid to undergraduate students.

He disclosed that over the years, the school has awarded about 1,000 different scholarships, including close to 300 covering full tuition, board, books, and meals. In the 2016/2017 session alone, AUN dedicated more than ₦102 million to its scholarship program, for both new and returning students.

According to him, the scholarship students are often among the finest of AUN’s graduates.

“The university’s Class of 2017 Valedictorian, Ms. Onyinye Immaculata Onuigbo, whose 3.98 CGA (out of four points) was the highest in the university’s history, was a scholarship student. Identified by the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Ms. Onuigbo, who hails from Enugu State, is the daughter of an electrician father and nurse mother. She completed her studies at AUN in its prestigious Petroleum Chemistry programme.

“The 2016 valedictorian, Mr. Gregory Tanyi, also a scholarship student, is the son of an Engineering Professor and came to AUN from Cameroon,” he stated.

He said Tanyi studied Telecoms and Wireless Technology.