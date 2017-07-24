PRESEASON: Morata Trains with Chelsea ahead Clash with Bayern in Singapore

* Inter vs Lyon game also live on StarTimes

Chelsea new signing Alvaro Morata trained with the Blues squad for the first time yesterday evening in Singapore as attention turns towards Tuesday’s International Champions Cup game against Bayern Munich at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Pay Tv channel, StarTimes has promised its subscribers to air the International Champions Cup games between the Blues and the Bundesliga giants from the National Stadium in Singapore as well as the Inter Milan vs Olympic Lyon from the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre in China live.

Morata who officially became a Chelsea player on Friday following his move from Real Madrid, was part of the group which emerged onto the training pitch at the Singapore American School at 7pm local time.

The Spanish striker headed out alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Willy Caballero and immediately looked comfortable among his new team-mates, laughing and joking with members of the squad as they got back to work following Saturday night’s 3-0 win against Arsenal in Beijing.

After taking part in some light warm-up drills, Morata spent time with Antonio Conte who offered instructions and advice.

Pedro was missing from the group which trained yesterday evening having returned to the UK after sustaining a concussion and facial injuries following a collision with Gunners’ goalkeeper David Ospina.

Chelsea and Bayern game is seen as a rematch of the 2012 UEFA Champions League Final, which Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Conte has called for the Blues to put in an improved performance as a team in the International Champions Cup.

The Blues are looking to respond in good fashion after slipping to a 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid in their last outing in the tournament.

Speaking on these coming matches, Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede, said StarTimes remain committed to delivering quality sporting content to its subscribers.

“Quality sporting content was the reason behind the acquisitions of sporting rights such as the FIFA World Cup in over 48 territories in Africa and other sporting event like the Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Chinese Super League and Eredivisie.

He said StarTimes will be showcasing the best of these football actions live from the various match centres in China, USA and Singapore to the living homes of subscribers.

The ICC is a pre-season tournament that has been held every summer since 2013. In the past two years, the ICC has been split into three different regions; the United States, China and Australia. In the two years prior to that, it was held exclusively in the USA.