The Senator representing the Ogun East senatorial district, Senator Buruji Kashamu has denied ever dumping the Peoples Democratic Party for another party. In a statement issued on Friday, Senator Kashamu said that he was never part of those who declared for the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN). “My attention has been drawn to orchestrated media reports that some of my political associates and supporters have defected to the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN). I wish to state without mincing words that the misleading report linking me with the move was concocted and spread on the social media by one Lere Olayinka,” he said He said that now that the leadership crisis at the national level had been resolved by the Supreme Court efforts should be made by the leaders other zones to ensure that peace returns to the South West zone as well. He said that the 14-month leadership crisis that engulfed the party started as a result of Governor Ayo Fayose and ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s attempt to perpetrate impunity and cut short the tenure of elected party executives in the zone.

