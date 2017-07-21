Omololu Ogunmade

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo thursday met with governors on the platfform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State House, Abuja behind closed doors.

Answering questions from journalists after the meeting, the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said the meeting had nothing to do with the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari but about the party’s progress and proposed convention.

He dismissed the threat from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as empty and nothing to think about.

“We came to discuss issues relating to our party and our government and how to move our party forward.

“We discussed a lot of issues on how to move the party forward, how to strengthen the party and how to make sure our party remains victorious in all elections.Very soon, we will have convention. That is part of the things we are discussing.

“The convention not taking place has nothing to do with the absence of the president or the acting president. We are just putting our house in order and making sure things are in the right form before we kick off.

“No, PDP is a non-issue. We don’t even care about that. We defeated them when they were in power so what is different when we are now in power?” he stated.