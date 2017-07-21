Polo Avenue is putting out a ‘Call for Entry’ for the fourth edition of the Fashion series event, scheduled to hold in Lagos in August 2017.

The event, according to a statement is an initiative of the Polo Luxury Group aimed at identifying and supporting the growth of emerging talents; designers and artisans alike, within Africa and in particular, Nigeria’s thriving fashion industry.

Speaking about the initiative, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana, expressed delight that celebrating the success of local designers in the past years, who have strived at adding value to the industry had positively contributed to arousing the growing interest in fashion designs by African designers globally.

Obayuwana added: “Polo Avenue recognises the enormous potential that African designers have if supported by visible and credible platforms such as the Polo Avenue Fashion Series which steadily showcases and markets the efforts of local designers to the world.

“Nigerian in particular is setting the pace as a front runner within the continent’s fashion industry by providing high calibre designers and designs that are increasingly being recognised globally.”

Furthermore, the statement revealed that participants would be selected by an adjudicated panel of leading fashion experts from across Africa, assessing all entries based on originality, creativity, functionality, craftsmanship, marketability and technical skills.