Osinbajo: Nigeria Aiming to Be Among 16 Largest Economies

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that ‘Nigeria is fast moving toward becoming one of the 16 largest economies in the world.

Osinbajo made the statement Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, as part of his one-day visit to Zamfara State.

He said the target could be achieved through unity and hard work by Nigerians.

Osinbajo, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the unity of Nigerians was paramount to the economic growth of the country.

He said: “Our diversity as a people united is also our potential to transform our large deposits of mineral resources and use same for national development.”

The acting president commended the efforts of security agencies in the country in maintaining law and order.

While receiving the acting president, Bello thanked him for accepting all invitations to the state, adding: “You are now a son of the soil.”

The emir also commended the federal government for deploying security men to maintain peace in Zamfara State.

He said since the deployment, gunmen attacks, cattle rustling and kidnapping which threatened communities had become history.

The acting president was accompanied on the visit by the governors of Kebbi and Sokoto States, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu and Aminu Tambuwal, respectively.