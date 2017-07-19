Osinbajo: Nigeria Aiming to Be Among 16 Largest Economies

9
1331
Yemi Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that ‘Nigeria is fast moving toward becoming one of the 16 largest economies in the world.

Osinbajo made the statement Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, as part of his one-day visit to Zamfara State.

He said the target could be achieved through unity and hard work by Nigerians.
Osinbajo, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the unity of Nigerians was paramount to the economic growth of the country.

He said: “Our diversity as a people united is also our potential to transform our large deposits of mineral resources and use same for national development.”

The acting president commended the efforts of security agencies in the country in maintaining law and order.
While receiving the acting president, Bello thanked him for accepting all invitations to the state, adding: “You are now a son of the soil.”

The emir also commended the federal government for deploying security men to maintain peace in Zamfara State.
He said since the deployment, gunmen attacks, cattle rustling and kidnapping which threatened communities had become history.

The acting president was accompanied on the visit by the governors of Kebbi and Sokoto States, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu and Aminu Tambuwal, respectively.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • William Norris

    Finally, something to justify the hopes of American Abroad and all the other Zombies who told Nigerians that Buhari would be the Messiah!

    Change !!!

  • Chuma Anierobi

    We were number 1 before without propaganda. What did Nigerians get with the lies for change?Liars and liars.

  • Orphic

    In truth formerly starving countries like Ethiopia are likely to overtake Nigeria. A country with the ambition to become one of the top 20 economies does not achieve it by exhortations and sloganeering to its people to work hard. It invests, Nigeria at 16% of GDP does not invest enough, Ethiopia invests 30% of GDP and has built dams that lt is now commissioning to boost its electricity supply from 1000MW, above Nigeria’s 4000MW to 8000MW of installed capacity. It has built electrified railways to link to its port in Djibouti. All this in the last two years while Osinbajo’s government was borrowing $5billion to more or less pay salaries.
    Nigeria and its politicians, rather than look at this example engages in empty noisemaking about working hard.

  • Ak

    sloganeering…

  • Romla

    Ag President may God guide all of us to speak with truth, honesty and the fear the Almighty.Nigeria is practically in a comatose state.The population is exploding.Large numbers of people are hungry.Infrastructure is non-existent or totally dilapidated.There is political and social crises and the only thing really going on is sharing of money to the states.Then this comment.
    You are a well travelled and enlightened man and I am sure you are fully aware of what is on ground in the top 20 economies today.In my view Nigeria today is 50 years behind these economies.Is It mile 2 to CMS rail which Lagos is trying to complete that is suddenly going to frog leap us to the top 16 economies.
    I respect you as a person,but some utterances like this make me wonder.

    • Jon West

      Ha!! Ha!! Ha!! Now finally we are on the same page. You are right on point. The Acting President, a Pentecostal pastor, is lying through his teeth and knows that the world is laughing at him, but bring a political neophyte ,he thinks he is playing smart politics.

  • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

    Even the erudite and educated amongst them appears unable to connect his wishes and dreams with the reality of capacity, ability and past performance.
    A great example of ‘talk is cheap’.

    • Jon West

      A former boss of mine, once excoriated me for being disappointed with the reasoning of an “educated ” colleague. He explained the difference between learning and education. Osinbajo is a learned man, but he is very far from being educated.

      • ychukwuka

        what irritates me is when he deviates from the truth and he is a ‘pastor’