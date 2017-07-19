Experts Offer Recipe for Sustainable Economic Recovery for Nigeria

Obinna Chima

The Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, has advised the federal government to open up the economy to foreign direct investment opportunities in order to get Nigeria out of economic recession and keep it on the path of sustainable economic growth.

Teriba stated this at a breakfast session organised by the Financial Services Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with the theme: “Economic Recovery and Growth Plan: Roadmap to a Sustainable Economy,” held in Lagos recently. The event was sponsored by Sterling Bank.

Teriba, who spoke on “Nigeria’s economic outlook: Getting out of recession cycle,” as keynote speaker, cited an example with Saudi Arabia and India, saying opening up the economy to investors would help unlock vast and latent opportunities in the country.

He urged the federal government to learn how to manage cyclical shock such as the remarkable drop in oil earnings which led to the depreciation of the naira in 2016, high level of inflation, among other economic challenges.
Also speaking at the event, the President of LCCI, Mrs. Nike Akande noted that with the Nigerian economy highly import dependent, consumption driven and undiversified, there was need for government to draw a roadmap for economic diversification that would drive sustainable growth and development.

The President of the Chamber, who was represented by the Deputy President, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase also remarked that it has also become imperative for the federal government to create initiatives that would restore growth, bring about a competitive economy and provide an enabling business environment that would empower the private sector in delivering its mandate towards the actualisation of the EGRP.

Akande observed that while the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP)was perceived as a laudable initiative, commitment to its implementation was critical if the plan would foster growth in the economy within the next couple of years.

In her welcome address, the Chairperson of the Group and General Manager, Corporate Banking, Sterling Banking, Mrs. Mojisola Bakare, said they were keen on the resolution of issues affecting Nigeria’s economic development, remarking that it had become necessary to discuss the theme of the breakfast session.

She said the topic of the session was motivated by the recent launch of the ERGP by the federal government with the three broad strategic objectives of restoring growth of the economy, investing in the Nigerian people and building a globally competitive economy as a blueprint for recovery in the short short-term and a strategy for sustained growth and development in the long-term.

  • henry price

    comrades I believe Dr. Ayo Teriba is knowledgeable on matters of which he speaks but we would not like to build Africa to be like other regions of this beyond possessing useful modern living conveniences thus, we should give greater focus to what it will take to fulfill that desire plus direct our engineers plus medical professionals to passages which will produce desired results. We then should direct African investments to those positions thereafter we invite foreign investments. Although conditions are somewhat “desperate’ we should not put “cart before horse” being we all know it is counterproductive. Being African resources is a major factor in African economies we should be focused at sale on a basis of us being African or/plus Buntu coordinating sale of resources plus having those resources processed in Africa. We will find there is riches beyond belief to be found in having African resources processed in Africa before leaving for their foreign destination. We should give preferential treatment of access to African resources contracts to those who build useful factories in Africa. In short we need push African development agenda value on promoting foreign investment. To simply beg for investments without giving value to investing is exercise in futility plus to beg to be robbed such as have been experienced by having African resources leave Africa without being processed for minerals which value greatly exceed those contracted to be mined is stupidity. LET WAY OF BUNTU BUSINESS PEOPLE RETURN PLUS LEAD BUNTU COMMUNITY. Stupid no more. Very much sincere, Henry Price Jr. aka Obediah Buntu IL-Khan aka Kankan.