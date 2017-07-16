US Moves to Seize 200ft Yacht, Other Luxury Properties from Kola Aluko, Others

Kola Aluko

Alison-Madueke to Kola Aluko: “If you want to hire a yacht, you lease it for two weeks or whateverYou don’t go and sink funds into it at this time when Nigerian oil and gas sector is under all kinds of watch.” – Intercepted recording of an apparent phone conversation between former oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and oil trader, Kola Aluko

Demola Ojo with agency reports

US prosecutors on Friday moved to seize $144m in assets including a 200-foot yacht and a Manhattan condominium one block from Central Park, calling them the fruits of an international bribery scheme that involved the former Nigerian Oil Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The justice department action targeted Nigeria’s oil man, Mr Kola Aluko’s vessel, Galactica Star, which its builder bills as the “world’s largest fast displacement yacht”, along with condominium units in Manhattan and real estate in Southern California located just three miles from the Pacific Ocean.

From 2011 to 2015, two Nigerian oil men, Kolawole Aluko and Olajide Omokore, alledgedly conspired with others to bribe the country’s minister for petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in order to win oil production contracts worth $1.5bn, according to a civil forfeiture complaint. At the time, along with controlling the country’s state-owned oil company, Mrs. Alison-Madueke, also headed the Vienna-based oil cartel, OPEC. Nigeria’s federal high court earlier this year charged her with money laundering and she has previously denied any wrongdoing. After awarding government contracts to shell companies owned by the two men, Mrs. Alison-Madueke — known as “the madam” or “Madam D” — was rewarded with a “lavish lifestyle”, according to the US Department of Justice.

Alison-Madueke has since denied any wrong-doing in her relationship with Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore.
A civil forfeiture complaint is merely an allegation that money or property was involved in or represents the proceeds of a crime. These allegations are not proven until a court awards judgment in favour of the US.

“The United States is not a safe haven for the proceeds of corruption,” said acting assistant attorney-general Kenneth Blanco. “If illicit funds are within the reach of the United States, we will seek to forfeit them and to return them to the victims from whom they were stolen.”

Though known as “a small time trader” who had previously earned around $500,000 annually, in less than three years, Mr. Aluko purchased more than $87m of US property and the $82m yacht, according to the complaint, filed in US district court in Houston. According to the complaint, in a conversation with Mr Aluko that prosecutors say Mrs. Alison-Madueke recorded, she criticised him for his lavish spending. “If you want to hire a yacht, you lease it for two weeks or whatever,” she said. “You don’t go and sink funds into it at this time when Nigerian oil and gas sector is under all kinds of watch.”

The two businessmen allegedly purchased millions of dollars worth of property in and near London for the oil minister and her family and then furnished the homes with furniture, artwork and other luxury items from Houston-area stores that she fancied. In January 2011, the Nigerian businessmen and unidentified co-conspirators bought a Buckinghamshire home known as “The Falls” for £3.25m. Two months later, as Mr Aluko was meeting with Nigerian oil officials to discuss a contract, he arranged to buy two properties near London’s Regent’s Parks: a £1.7m home at 39 Chester Close and 58 Harley House on the Marylebone Road for £2.8m. The first property, upgraded with an elevator and new stone flooring and countertops, was intended for the use of Ms Alison-Madueke’s mother and her son, according to the complaint. The men that month also purchased a £3.7m flat at 83-86 Prince Albert Road for the oil minister. Ms Alison-Madueke appears to have favoured furniture stores in the Houston area, which she patronised on periodic visits to the US oil industry capital. On a single day in May 2012, Mr Aluko wired $461,500 from a Swiss bank account to one furniture store and spent an additional $262,091 at a second on the oil minister’s behalf, the complaint says.

The case was brought as part of DoJ’s kleptocracy asset recovery initiative. Mr Aluko and Mr Omokore created two shell companies in the British Virgin Islands — Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria and Atlantic Energy Brass Development — to handle their oil contracts. Though the companies, which prosecutors say were “unqualified”, failed to fulfil the terms of their deals, they were allowed to produce and sell more than $1.5bn worth of Nigerian crude oil. The pair then created additional shell companies to launder the proceeds through the US, prosecutors said. Mr Aluko’s last known address was in Porza-Lugano, Switzerland, while Mr Omokore is described as a resident of Lagos.
According to the Justice Department, the complaint announced Friday demonstrates the Department’s commitment to working with our law enforcement partners around the globe to trace and recover the proceeds of corruption, no matter the source.”

“Business executives who engage in bribery and illegal pay-offs in order to obtain contracts create an uneven marketplace where honest competitor companies are put at a disadvantage,” said Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Andrew W. Vale. “Along with the Department of Justice, international law enforcement partners and other US federal agencies, the FBI is committed to pursuing all those who attempt to advance their businesses through corrupt practices.”

The US government also stated that Aluko, Omokore and others funded a lavish lifestyle for Alison-Madueke. According to the allegations, they purchase millions of dollars in real estate in and around London for Alison-Madueke and her family members, then renovated and furnished these homes with millions of dollars in furniture, artwork and other luxury items purchased at two Houston-area furniture stores.

In return, the US government said Alison-Madueke used her influence to direct a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to award Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs) to two shell companies created by Aluko and Omokore: Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Ltd. and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd. (the Atlantic Companies).

Under the SAAs, the Atlantic Companies were required to finance the exploration and production operations of eight on-shore oil and gas blocks. In return for financing these operations, the companies expected to receive a portion of the oil and gas produced.

However, according to the complaint, the Atlantic Companies provided only a fraction of the agreed upon financing or, in some instances, failed entirely to provide it. The companies also failed to meet other obligations under the SAAs, including the payment of $120 million entry fee. Nevertheless, according to the allegations, the companies were permitted to lift and sell more than $1.5 billion worth of Nigerian crude oil.

The government contends the Atlantic Companies then used a series of shell companies and intermediaries to launder a portion of the total proceeds of these arrangements into and through the US.

“Today’s announcement would not have been possible without the remarkable work conducted by a group of dedicated investigators, attorneys and international partners who were committed to leaving no stone unturned in this case targeting international corruption,” said Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, Stephen E. Richardson.

“This case demonstrates that the FBI will not tolerate American institutions and property being used to launder proceeds of foreign corruption and today’s filing is an important step towards recovering identified funds. This should serve as a warning to other corrupt foreign officials that the United States is not open for their business.”

  • Abanj

    Apart from the corruption which i believe people should actually be killed for because lets face it these people are causing deaths by their actions,look at the people dying everyday in Nigeria due to poverty, no hospitals, depression etc We should ask this question of Nigeria and Nigerians. How is it acceptable that in a country where people cant afford to fed themselves, send their children to school. In a country where thousands of citizens die trying to cross into Europe,where people are being sold into prostitution by the thousands in Europe effectively being sold into slavery, how is it acceptable that you NNPC system can make a single man a billionaire just by awarding him a contract ie he didn’t actually produce anything!! How is it that some people just by having contacts that take such a share of the countries wealth by doing nothing. This is money that is meant for those children dying as they cross the sea into Europe, for those people who cant afford to see a doctor and die at home, for those who cant go to school and sell things on the road. Unless you are producing something using your brain – There is NO justification for someone to make this much money from contracts, oil lifting, allocation of oil block etc. This is a POOR country an the money belongs to the people.

  • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

    Story!
    It is now 2years of Buhari/APC Presidency and Jide Omokore has been arrested & re-arrested by EFCC. He is still out there enjoying his life. Kola & Diezani are abroad in Swiss & UK, and the US Govt can get at them if they so wish but I wonder why it has taken TWO WHOLE YEARS to just get to the point of applying for seizure of assets. On what basis is the US applying for asset seizure but not also applying for arrests & prosecution of the individuals???????

    • Abanj

      I feel your frustration but it doesnt work like that the West. Asset seizure can happen but the prosecution will take a bit longer.

  • remm ieet

    This guy looks like the logger I used to lift the log of woods with at the sawmill

    • ewucanbeer

      And your mother looks like the hooker i saw on Madison and Clark in Chicago.

      • Political Affey

        Keep it decent buddy

        • ewucanbeer

          What is indecent, except his mother?

        • ewucanbeer

          Why?

      • remm ieet

        Yard Ape HELLOOOO

        • ewucanbeer

          Could not touch her(too dirty) settled for a blow job(while holding my nose!)

  • Maria Darego

    The United States Government forfeiture lawsuit tells about 20% of the story and relationships that singlehandedly doomed the Jonathan Presidency. If a true and factual history of the Jonathan Presidency is ever written, large asterisks would be placed next to two critical days: The first day would be the day that Deziani Allison Madueke (a shoe wearing Nigerian Aje Butter kid, daughter of a Shell Executive, Architect, Shell Director with only Real Estate Asset Management Experience and no hard Oil Exposure) first opened her legs for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (a Nigerian Village kid, shoeless son of an Otuoke Canoe Carver, accidental politician, the only person in the political contraption then known as the PDP who successfully occupied an office higher than Ward Councillor without killing somebody of being in the know of a conspiracy to kill somebody). Nobody knows till today what is between Deziani Allison Madueke’s legs but whatever is there, it was enough for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to completely lose his mind! The second day would be the day that Deziani Allison Madueke opened her legs for the mouth of a certain young man named Kolawale Aluko (a Nigerian streetwise kid who until that point did not have any tangible possession and was still sharing a rented flat with one of his friends. Unconfirmed reports have it that lucky Kola was an errand boy for Deziani Allison Madueke’s old husband retired Admiral Madueke). Nobody knows till today what magic Kola can perform on a woman with his tongue, but he has confided to friends that Deziani Allison Madueke would hold his head between her legs for upwards of two hours non-stop; and apparently this regular act was also enough to make Deziani Allison Madueke to completely lose her mind! There we have it: A poor boy who by divine providence rose from nothing and came out of no where to become President of Nigeria, who lost his mind to a woman and put her in charge of an industry that all Nigerians depend on for their daily bread; and a sheltered shy woman (who only married her Uncle’s widowed colleague 20 years her senior when she was 40 years old) who in-turn lost her mind to a street-wise kid who could perform wonders with his tongue on a woman for upwards of two hours without coming up for air. Nigerians need to understand this background before they proceed to understanding the Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs) and how 1.5 Billion Dollars worth of Oil was legally stolen from Nigeria (All of the Audits so far have each identified this amount as the only NNPC funds missing during the Jonathan era, notwithstanding Emir Sanusi’s wild claims). The SAAs were legal contractual agreements binding and in-force when the oil cargoes were loaded from Nigeria, so the proceeds passed all due-diligence and anti-money laundering tests in all jurisdictions including Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, etc. The present day Nigerian Government would have to go to multiple jurisdictions and prove that the approval process for the SAAs were in clear violation of the law and laid down approval procedures (very difficult considering the documented previous approval processes in the Nigerian Oil industry that saw oil blocks awarded by FIAT to the likes of Danjuma, Indimi, Alakija etc by previous Governments). Without proving that the SAAs were illegal, it becomes very difficult to prosecute; and that is why the famous United States Justice Department can only chase for forfeiture!!

    • Jon West

      You are a genius and you know how the game was played. I was right there too and wondered what that woman did with her body. A total disgrace to womanhood, the Ijaw nation and to the institution of marriage she was.

      However, she was unlucky to be surrounded by Afonja and Owambe complex people who would do anything, including performing for two hours without coming up for air(how do they do that?) on a married woman ,and exploiting her inferiority complex to extract advantages from her. They bought the Ijaw bitch diamond-studded underwear (can you believe that? Diamond-studded underwear) and had her salivating at all that nonsense.

      An Arab member of OPEC told me that he had never seen such a petty, amoral and stupid , vain woman or person in his life. She spent hours at OPEC meetings twiddling her diamond-studded watch and saphire encrusted rings to the false admiration of this old Arab and other flaggerbasted OPEC Oil Ministers.

      This is Diezani Alison-Madueke and part of why Jonathan failed. The minority man is really a sorry person. I loved that man and still love him, but knowing his foibles makes me glad that God created me an Igbo man.

    • PRIME MINISTER

      This your write up is a disgrace. You can abuse me but I just told you the truth.

      • Maria Darego

        Please kindly tell me why my contribution is a disgrace! I just presented the facts as I know them. If you have contrary information, please kindly share them.

        • Communicado

          You have knocked fake PM out ! You presented facts that knocked him out for six and he reacted with just hot air ! I almost wept when I read about how these rogues stole billions not in naira o ! but dollars. Thanks for shedding light on these mega crooks.

        • Dear Maria Darego..I doubt you are presenting the facts as you know them… certainly you werent there when Kola’s head was inbetween Diezani’s legs..uhhhh!!…Stop this.

          • Maria Darego

            There is a certain gentleman that shares the same surname as yourself. His name is Ita Ekpenyong. He used to be Director General of the State Security Service (probably the best in that agency’s checkered history). Look for him and if he would talk to you, ask him what transpired in the Office of The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria on the day that a certain First Lady threw a tea cup with tea at certain a female minister of Petroleum Resources and slapped the President of The Federal republic of Nigeria and broke his eye glasses. If he confirms that to you, you may then start understanding. And no, I was not there with Kola and Deziani. But Kola reported what I just repeated to his friend in 2012. If you know Chief Edwin Clark, ask him how many times they asked then President Jonathan to fire Deziani. At a point, a delegation of 22 Ijaw elders and youth (ask Tom Polo) went to Jonathan and told him he can fire three people or forget the Presidency in 2015. The three were then Chief of Staff Oghadiome, Stella Oduah, and Deziani. Jonathan fired two and risked his Presidency because of Deziani! Go and ask. Go and ask Abubakar Momoh who ran PPMC for Deziani and was closest to her in the NNPC setup what was the relationship between Deziani and Kola. Go and ask.

          • ditong Ntwak

            Please do Nigerians a favour. This forum is too little to contain these interesting lines. Please and please and please write the whole story out in any enlarged fora. A book. This is very interesting. But meanwhile, roll-on the rest of the stuff. I have a confirmed account from a very closed friend who had to intervene in a fracas between Deziani and Mrs Patience in a BA flight we joined to Nigeria on 16th November 2014. Although I was not in the first class where my friend, Deziani and Ma Peh were, but was privileged not to be far from it (my own money please). I refused to believe the story then. You are making much sense to me now. Please fire-on. Don’t mind the distraction from my brother. I can see him hiding his short tail in disgrace.

          • yukkmouff

            “Certainly you werent there when Kola’s head was inbetween Diezani’s legs..uhhhh!!…Stop this”. Abeg no spoil tori for us. If you don’t like the gist, please, bugger off sir!

      • yinka

        Now, if I mention the name of 2 Chemical Engineering students that was dicking Diezini and her roommate way back in Washington DC,her will turn it to ethnic debate. Many Nigerians did not know that her degree was awarded by School of Architecture and Urban Planning and that she studied Urban Planning, When many girls her age were playing love stuff, she was into head job like white girls and that was her powerful weapon to seduce guys. GEJ just got caught up in her seductive nature. I hope that what to those guys that were dicking Diezini and her roommate will not happen to Kola and Jide.

      • ross meroe

        How is it a disgrace? the woman is a cock-sucking whore and a grand looter. She deserves no respect whatsoever.

        • yukkmouff

          I tire oo, na wah for some people and their holier than thou attitude. Wife or no wife; who no no say Deziani na confirmed slag!

    • Whatever your grievances are, you should direct them in a manner that does not bring others down in other people’s eyes.

    • yukkmouff

      “Nobody knows till today what magic Kola can perform on a woman with his tongue, but he has confided to friends that Deziani Allison Madueke would hold his head between her legs for upwards of two hours non-stop” -Chai!!! Lwkmd!!!

    • BankyMons

      What a moron you are!

    • Does Haruna Momoh rings a bell? A former MD PPMC. Unconfirmed report has it that he gave “Madam” the same lyrics and tongue – lashed her p…$$y aboard chartered airlines,to get to that chair. A lawyer, not an engineer to manage the complex activities of storage tanks and pipelines. That was the beginning of our problems at NNPC

  • Romla

    Hmmmmm.In Nigeria people say this is a witch hunt.In the US it is corruption.

    • Don Franco

      Dear Romla,

      It is a witch-hunt in Nigeria because Jide Omokore got bail via the intervention of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to PMB; and he hasn’t seen the inside of a courtroom for the past 19 months; nor is there an Interpol arrest or extradition warrants for Kola Aluko or Diezani. ..while Dasuki who’s facing false and trumped-up charges goes to court at least twice monthly, but Government isn’t inclined to proceed…. Justice, delayed and denied by way of witch hunt.
      In the US, Dasuki would either have been convicted or freed by now.

      • Romla

        It is the court of public opinion that usually shouts witch hunt.No matter the crime committed people say why my brother or sister,That is the issue.

      • What are the conditions of the bail term? Share us a link please.

    • Jon West

      Read @ Maria Darego and learn history my dear man. Learn history!!

      • PRIME MINISTER

        There is nothing to learn from that write up. The fact that she is a woman doesn’t imply she sleeps around. There is a Mrs Alakija, the riches Nigerian woman who is into oil and gas as well. The Maria darego has a corrupt mind.

        • Maria Darego

          The facts may not be pretty but they put everything in context! If you talk to the people that were with Jonathan, to the last person they will tell you that the man completely lost his mind and senses when ever it came to Deziani. If you talk to the one or two people that were really always with Deziani, they would tell you the world stopped when ever she was with Kola (she would just be incommunicado for hours). This is not about being a woman. As for Mrs Alakija, Please go and talk to those who knew her during the Babangida pre-office (the Shagari years) and in-office years. I respect her for: 1. Having the perseverance to disturb Babangida consistently to the extent that he just one day signed what he must have thought was a useless Asset to her (Agbami Deepwater Field) then since there was no deep water technology then (FPSOs only belonged in Science Fiction then), and 2. Even more importantly, not selling the Asset and walking away when the deep water technology suddenly made the Asset very valuable (most Nigerians, even yours truly, would have taken the kind of cash she was being offered then to just sign and walk away). I am a woman and Deziani is not someone you want to tell your daughter about.

          • Communicado

            Wow ! Sis, I almost thought you should write a book or booklet about these revelation. It now makes sense why GEJ couldn’t control his wife, he has opened the treasury to Deziani to loot.

          • ross meroe

            Maria Darego, thanks for informing us about all this. The Diezani woman is indeed worthless. A cheap whore, greedy and selfish. She must have had very poor home training.

          • yukkmouff

            I beg to differ. What would the world be without colourful women like Deziani? All women can’t be faithful and proper housewives you know.

      • Romla

        Who is she?I have heard of Agbani.Now to the issue at hand.
        I always say there is always an excuse for misbehavior,even murder.With me such excuses are hogwash.
        I remember a friend telling me years ago and authoritatively to,that to get big jobs from Abuja,you have to be involved in homosexuality.
        Whether this was true or not,only those involved and God knows the truth.However the point is if this was true is the a good excuse for unethical and downright corrupt behaviour.