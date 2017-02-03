Ganduje Set to Marry off 1,520 Women in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government is set to marry off 1,520 women under its mass wedding programme.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, disclosed this yesterday at Government House, Kano, during the distribution of empowerment tools to youths under the Ganduje Mass Economic Empowerment Programme (G-MEEP).

“Funds for the proposed mass wedding has been released since. This is the first batch and second and third batches would followed soon.”

The mass wedding in Kano is an annual programme introduced to marry women to the man they love.

THISDAY recalled that over 35,000 prospective couples have been registered for the exercise through the state Hisbah Board.

In a related development, the commissioner said over 2,000 youths were empowered under under G-MEEP programme.

He said: “4,400 youths and 4,400 women would get assistance under the programme soon.”

He also recalled that in the first leg of the exercise, over 3,500 youths were empowered during the first year anniversary of the present administration.