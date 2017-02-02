Andy Uba Dumps PDP, Defects to APC

Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uba disclosed this at a news briefing yesterday in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker said he joined the APC at the ongoing registration of party members in the state.

According to him, APC has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents.

Uba further said he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.

Uba stressed that with such calibre of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.

The senator said he would be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people more now that he was in APC and urged other Igbo politicians to join the bandwagon.

The registration of Uba had doused speculations of his defection to APC which had been on for many weeks in the state.