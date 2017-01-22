Rooney Salvages Point for United with Record Strike

Wayne Rooney fired home a spectacular injury-time equaliser to break Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United goalscoring record and force a 1-1 draw with Stoke City in yesterday’s Premier League clash. Rooney couldn’t have chosen a better way to grab his 250th goal for the club from a free-kick with time running out after United had trailed since the early stages to an unfortunate own goal by Juan Mata.

While Rooney was delighted with his personal record, the point did little to advance United’s title claims as they trail Chelsea by 11 points with the leaders due to play struggling Hull today.

Rooney’s strike was appropriately enough witnessed by 1966 World Cup-winning star Charlton sitting in the director’s box. “It means a hell of a lot,” said Rooney. “It is a great honour and I am very proud.

“It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined. As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come.”

United manager Jose Mourinho said the record allowed Rooney to be termed a legend. “The record is the record. It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world,” said the Portuguese coach.

“Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United.”

United had gone behind to a lame goal in the 19th minute. Erik Pieters was picked out by Marko Arnautovic’s astute pass and his low cross was deflected past David De Gea by Mata at his near post.