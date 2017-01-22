Buhari’s Alive and Well, Says Garba Shehu

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and well, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu has declared.

Reacting to speculation concerning the health of the president, Shehu, in a message he posted on twitter @GarShehu said: “The president cannot be holidaying in the United Kingdom and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.”

He went on to say that Buhari “was unlike a past president who was ‎at Ota with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in Washington DC, being in two places at the same time.”

In his own reaction which was also published through twitter, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent.”