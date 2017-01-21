PDP Defectors Will Pay Political Price, Says Makarfi

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has warned members leaving to join the ruling All Progressives Congress that they would soon begin to regret their actions.

He warned that the PDP was going to take action to reclaim the seats of legislators who crossed to other parties because their claim of division in the party was erroneous.

Speaking at late night meeting of the leadership of the party, that of the Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly caucus held at the private residence of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose in Abuja, Makarfi assured that the PDP was not divided and that it would soon bounce back to reckoning.

This is as the Ekiti state government has hailed the appointment of Fayose, pointing out that the emergence of their governor was going to help put the dictatorial tendencies of President Muhammadu Buhari in check.

“May I use this opportunity to tell those who are running helter-skelter for one reason or the other and saying that they are cross-carpeting , that there is no division in the PDP. It is unfortunate but they will pay a political price for making such decision.

He said although it was painful to lose anybody but that it was a wrong decision taken by them, insisting that what was coming into the PDP was much larger than what may be contemplating leaving the party.

He disclosed that a meeting of enlarged national caucus of the opposition party would be held Thursday next week in Abuja to discuss a way forward for the party.

He said the leadership of the PDP fully endorsed the emergence of Governor Fayose as the new chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, adding that the party would work together with the chairman of the forum to provide more effective and focused leadership.

Makarfi said though it was the prerogative of the governors to appoint the chairman of their forum but as matter of keeping to tradition, the party was consulted.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Sirieka Dickson who broke the news of the choice of Fayose as the new PDP Governors’ Forum chairman, described him as a very bold and committed party man.

This evening as you are all aware, the governors of our great party, the leadership of the National Assembly caucus as well as the leadership of the National Caretaker Committee have had a consultative meeting. Very fruitful deliberations concerning the state of affairs of our party, our dear country and our democracy were held.

“And as an integral part of that discussion, the governors of our party in consultations amongst ourselves and those who we’re unavoidable absent have unanimously in line with the traditions of our party agreed to appoint our colleague, the most senior governor in the PDP, Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose as the new chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum,” he said.

Dickson described Fayose as a committed and experienced party man who had been doing a very wonderful job in his state and had shown great zeal in championing the cause of the PDP.

According to the Bayelsa Governor, the PDP Governor’s Forum chairman would take over from the out-going governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko to coordinate the affairs of the forum.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose said he would work with other organs to quickly restore the party to its past glory.

“Come 2019 we will take over again, you will recall insinuations in some quarters they believe that the party is divided. It is in their imagination of such people thinking or due to their selfish interests but in a short while, the party will be stronger than ever. I want to assure you that in a short while the party is going to come back.

“I take the responsibility at a time the party needs somebody to stand up and I am sure you all know that we will do it to represent you and to represent Nigerians well. It is a call to build the walls of Jericho, it is a call to make a difference and I want to assure you that within the next few months, the mobilisation, the consultations, will be so effective and that there will be a new beginning for our party which will be different and enriching,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekwerenmadu expressed support for the emergence of the Fayose as governors’ forum new helmsman, assuring that he and his colleagues at the legislative chambers would support efforts at rebuilding the party. Similarly the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibril said the BoT endorsed the appointment of Governor Fayose as Governors’ chair.

Some of those who attended the meeting were the Secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator Ben Ndy Obi, Governor of Akwa Ibom State and PDP Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye.