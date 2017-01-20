Blackout at APC National Secretariat as Power Minister Meets Oyegun

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was for a moment struck by power outage yesterday when the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola were engaged in a closed-door meeting.

In what seemed like a coincidence, electricity to the APC building went off just as both men were engaged in discussions.

Fashola, who arrived the APC headquarters a few minutes to 2p.m., did not enjoy power for the 30 minutes duration of his stay at the party’s secretariat.

Not even the stand-by power generator could help out as the it failed to come on until the minister left the place highly embarrassed.

Although the purpose of the meeting was not immediately known, Oyegun had in one of his interactions with journalists spoken of the desire of the ruling party to begin to work seriously this year towards delivering on the key promises made to the Nigerian people.

One of the cardinal promises of the APC during the last general election was the provision of stable electricity supply as a catalyst for economic development.

However, after one and a half years into the administration, the party-led administration is yet to increase the megawatt capacity of electricity available at the national grid.

The meeting with the power minister was seen as an opportunity for the party’s leadership to seek to understand the plan being made to salvage the sector.

The power sector currently boasts of less than 4, 000MW of electricity supply capacity with the supply noose-diving to less than 2000MW in the last one week due to what the ministry described as “systems collapse.”