Boko Haram/Kaduna Killings: Buhari Not Sincere with Nigerians, Fayose Says

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is not sincere with Nigeria about the strength of Boko Haram terrorists.

He faulted the federal government on claims that the terrorists have been technically emasculated and that government was clamping down heavily on perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna massive killings.

Fayose, who disclosed that he is not just an opposition to the government but also, that he has chosen the path of revealing the truth to Nigerians against all odds, urged the citizens to look at the sequence of events in the country and juxtapose them with his comments and how things are turning out to be.

Fayose, who made the remarks tuesday in Ado-Ekiti during a chat with journalists, cited the recent upsurge in insurgency despite claims by the military and the federal government that the terrorist group had been defeated, said he had told Nigerians that the government was being economical with the truth.

“I do not want to be seen as an opposition figure, but a man who tells Nigerians the truth. You can place my predictions, comments and warnings side by side with happenings in the country, and you would know that I tell the truth and I do not mince words.

“Look at the Boko Haram issue. The federal government first said it has technically defeated the group; later, they brought a flag to the president saying Boko Haram has been utterly defeated, but look at what we are witnessing now? In as much as they are making some efforts, they are not telling us the truth.

“I can’t join them to lie. I say the truth and stand by it. Over 1,000 people have been killed in Southern Kaduna, but what are they telling Nigerians? It is a pity that the military has been drafted into the lying game. They too are no longer saying the truth. If you look at the video clips sent from Southern Kaduna before the military clamped down on sending such videos out, you will know that we have a terrible situation on hand.

“Hunger is unprecedented in the land. The economy is down and people are hiding under the guise of fighting corruption to hunt opposition figures. A government that cannot make any impression in the first two years, I am afraid, may not be able to make any at all,” the governor said.

On his achievements in office, Fayose said he had raised the standard, and that despite the huge debts left by his predecessor and the economic downturn, he had done what Napoleon might not be able to do.